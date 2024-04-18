Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G now available in the U.S. with a compelling Galaxy Buds FE offer
Samsung has announced today that it is expanding its A series portfolio in the United States with the Galaxy A35 5G. This device joins the existing A15 5G and A25 5G models, demonstrating Samsung's ongoing dedication to providing affordable 5G options.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G boasts features typically found in more expensive models, making it an excellent option for those seeking a well-rounded device without breaking the bank. We recently reviewed this device in depth, but here's a quick recap of what we thought:

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • Display 6.6 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware Exynos 1380 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 14

This phone packs a beautiful 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, making it great for watching videos or gaming. The camera system is also noteworthy, featuring a capable 50MP main sensor that takes good pictures, including in low-light conditions. Battery life shouldn't be a concern either, thanks to the long-lasting 5000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A35 5G also brings Samsung Knox Vault to the A series, protecting your data from hardware and software threats. Plus, it integrates seamlessly with other Galaxy devices for expanded functionality and convenience.

However, the Galaxy A35 5G isn't without its shortcomings. During our testing, we found that the in-display fingerprint scanner is a bit sluggish and unreliable, which can be frustrating for users who rely on it for security. Additionally, the video stabilization isn't the best, but considering the price point, that is a flaw that can be easily forgiven.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G cameras | Image via Phone Arena

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G starts at an attractive $399.99, becoming available in the U.S. starting on April 18th via Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores, and major carriers and retailers. You can choose between Awesome Navy and Awesome Lilac color options.
Galaxy A35 5G in Awesome Lilac | Credit: Samsung

Galaxy A35 5G in Awesome Navy | Credit: Samsung

For a limited time, Samsung.com is offering 30% off Galaxy Buds FE with the purchase of a Galaxy A35 5G. Additionally, you can trade in your current device and receive up to $150 towards the purchase of the Galaxy A35 5G.


The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G appears to be an excellent fit for users who want a solid smartphone experience with 5G connectivity and compelling camera features without overspending. Its security focus and integration with the Galaxy ecosystem add further value.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

