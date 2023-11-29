Another Samsung budget phone is getting updated to Android 14
Samsung has been hard at work delivering Android 14 updates to as many devices as possible in a very short time. Although it started with its most recent flagships, the Android 14 rollout quickly expanded to the company’s cheapest devices.
No less than five affordable Galaxy phones have received Android 14 updates or are in the process of getting it: Galaxy A14, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A73, and Galaxy M53.
If you live in those regions, you should be looking for firmware version A245FXXU3BWK3 by heading to Settings / Software update / Download and install (if it shows up).
The One UI 6 update based on Android 14 might not include all the features that much more powerful phones are getting, but it’s safe to say that Galaxy A24 will get the important ones.
Keep in mind that these Android 14 rollouts take weeks to reach everyone, so be patient if it doesn’t show up for you in the coming days. Based on previous history, Samsung is pretty quick with making its Android OS update available to everyone, so know that you won’t have to wait that long.
Today, we’re happy to add a sixth to the list, the Galaxy A24. The budget phone is now getting updated to Android 14 in the Middle East and North Africa countries, SamMobile reports.
If you live in those regions, you should be looking for firmware version A245FXXU3BWK3 by heading to Settings / Software update / Download and install (if it shows up).
The One UI 6 update based on Android 14 might not include all the features that much more powerful phones are getting, but it’s safe to say that Galaxy A24 will get the important ones.
Just like the other phones that already received the update, the Galaxy A24 will get the November 2023 security patch along with One UI 6.
Keep in mind that these Android 14 rollouts take weeks to reach everyone, so be patient if it doesn’t show up for you in the coming days. Based on previous history, Samsung is pretty quick with making its Android OS update available to everyone, so know that you won’t have to wait that long.
