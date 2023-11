Another Samsung budget phone is getting updated to Android 14

Android 14

A245FXXU3BWK3

Samsung has been hard at work delivering Android 14 updates to as many devices as possible in a very short time. Although it started with its most recent flagships , therollout quickly expanded to the company’s cheapest devices.No less than five affordable Galaxy phones have receivedupdates or are in the process of getting it: Galaxy A14, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A73, and Galaxy M53.Today, we’re happy to add a sixth to the list, the Galaxy A24. The budget phone is now getting updated toin the Middle East and North Africa countries, SamMobile reports.If you live in those regions, you should be looking for firmware versionby heading to(if it shows up).The One UI 6 update based onmight not include all the features that much more powerful phones are getting, but it’s safe to say that Galaxy A24 will get the important ones.Just like the other phones that already received the update, the Galaxy A24 will get the November 2023 security patch along with One UI 6.Keep in mind that theserollouts take weeks to reach everyone, so be patient if it doesn’t show up for you in the coming days. Based on previous history, Samsung is pretty quick with making its Android OS update available to everyone, so know that you won’t have to wait that long.