Samsung officially unveils its newest affordable smartphone, the Galaxy A24
It was just a matter of before Samsung would take the wraps off its next device, the Galaxy A24. After a couple of leaks that revealed just about everything about the phone, the South Korean company has finally introduced the Galaxy A24 in at least one region.
Samsung Vietnam is the first to spill the beans on the Galaxy A24, despite initially rumors claiming the phone will be first introduced in the Middle East. According to the listing on Samsung’s website, the Galaxy A24 will be available for purchase in four different colors: black, burgundy, lime, and silver.
For starters, the Galaxy A24 does indeed come with a large 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Also, the phone is equipped with a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with 6/8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory (up to 1TB via microSD).
Under the hood, the Galaxy A24 features a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging. Other highlights of the phone include a fingerprint sensor, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, NFC (Near Field Communication), and dual-SIM support.
Surprisingly, Samsung did not reveal what version of Android the Galaxy A24 will run at launch, but previous rumors indicate that this is an Android 12 phone, which will probably be updated to Android 13 later this year.
Unfortunately, no price tag is mentioned, but rumor has it that the phone will cost less than €200. It’s a decent price for what the phone has to offer in terms of specs. Speaking of which, just about every piece of information that was leaked in the last few weeks seems to be accurate.
Photography enthusiasts will be pleased to know that when it comes to camera, the Galaxy A24 doesn’t disappoint. The phone packs a 50-megapixel main camera, coupled with 5-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel macro sensors.
