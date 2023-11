A bunch of cheap Samsung smartphones are getting their Android 14 update right now

Android 14

Android 14





Galaxy A14

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A73

Galaxy M53.



All the Android 14 updates released include the November 2023 security patch, as well as a bunch of One UI 6 visual and performance improvements.



Samsung confirmed that just about every Galaxy phone and tablet eligible for Android 14 will receive its update by the end of February 2024. Moreover, most of the devices will be getting the update by the end of this year, according to Samsung's latest Android 14 roadmap

Samsung tested Android 14 for many weeks to make sure that the update won’t have any major issues on all the devices eligible for the software upgrade. There is a crazy high number of Galaxy phones and tablets that Samsung plans to update, which is one of the reasons it’s hard to keep track of, especially now that the company has flooded us with multiple Android 14 releases.Because Samsung cheap phones are usually overlooked when they receive major updates at the same time as the company’s more popular flagships, here is a list of Galaxy phones that have been updated to, or are in the process of receiving the update, in the last week or so.Thanks to SamMobile ’s timely reports, we now know with certainty that five affordable Samsung smartphones are now gettingupdates across the globe. While some of these updates are only available in select countries, we can safely assume that Samsung will gradually expand the rollout to more territories in the coming weeks.If you own one of these five smartphones, you should check for the update regardless of where you live: