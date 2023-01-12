Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G budget champ is already widely available in the US... starting at $0
While the sequel to the early 2022-released Galaxy S21 FE might not be coming... at all and the highly anticipated Galaxy S23 family of super-premium handsets is still a few weeks away, Samsung did (very quietly) take the wraps off one new phone in the first days of 2023.
Far from impressive (by "modern" high-end standards), the Galaxy A14 5G looks like an undeniably big deal from at least one key standpoint, launching with a $200 price tag attached to its name that's unlikely to be undercut by any other Samsung device in the US this year.
That made it a little surprising to see AT&T beat all its rivals to the availability announcement punch, although that doesn't also mean this is the first carrier to actually start selling the new low to mid-end 6.6-incher stateside.
Instead, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A14 appears to have been (very quietly) released already by both Verizon and T-Mobile. Additionally, you can also buy the ultra-affordable Android 13 handset from Metro by T-Mobile, as well as order it directly on Samsung's official US website in an unlocked variant compatible with all the aforementioned mobile network operators.
Curiously enough, T-Mobile and Metro are listing their specific models at "full" prices of $228 and $239.99 respectively while Verizon and Samsung are only charging two Benjamins a pop.
On the decidedly bright side of things, the Galaxy A14 5G can also be yours for free right off the bat from both Magenta and its "flagship" prepaid subsidiary with a new line of service and basically no other strings attached.
That's a literally unbeatable launch deal for an overall unremarkable smartphone with a surprisingly sharp Full HD+ display in tow, as well as a large 5,000mAh battery under the hood, a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a... decidedly unremarkable 4GB RAM count paired with a fittingly underwhelming 64 gigs of internal storage space.
The triple rear-facing camera consists of a presumably solid 50MP primary shooter and almost certainly useless 2MP secondary and tertiary sensors, while the design is unquestionably outdated, with a small "Infinity-V" notch and undeniably thick bezels all around the large aforementioned 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen.
