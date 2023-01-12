Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G budget champ is already widely available in the US... starting at $0





Far from impressive (by "modern" high-end standards), the Galaxy A14 5G looks like an undeniably big deal from at least one key standpoint, launching with a $200 price tag attached to its name that's unlikely to be undercut by any other Samsung device in the US this year.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Black $199 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Black $199 99 Buy at Verizon Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Black, New Line and Monthly Installment Plan Required $10 off (100%) $0 /mo $9 50 Buy at T-Mobile





That made it a little surprising to see AT&T beat all its rivals to the availability announcement punch , although that doesn't also mean this is the first carrier to actually start selling the new low to mid-end 6.6-incher stateside.





Instead, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A14 appears to have been (very quietly) released already by both Verizon and T-Mobile. Additionally, you can also buy the ultra-affordable Android 13 handset from Metro by T-Mobile, as well as order it directly on Samsung 's official US website in an unlocked variant compatible with all the aforementioned mobile network operators.





Curiously enough, T-Mobile and Metro are listing their specific models at "full" prices of $228 and $239.99 respectively while Verizon and Samsung are only charging two Benjamins a pop.





On the decidedly bright side of things, the Galaxy A14 5G can also be yours for free right off the bat from both Magenta and its "flagship" prepaid subsidiary with a new line of service and basically no other strings attached.









That's a literally unbeatable launch deal for an overall unremarkable smartphone with a surprisingly sharp Full HD+ display in tow, as well as a large 5,000mAh battery under the hood, a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a... decidedly unremarkable 4GB RAM count paired with a fittingly underwhelming 64 gigs of internal storage space.





The triple rear-facing camera consists of a presumably solid 50MP primary shooter and almost certainly useless 2MP secondary and tertiary sensors, while the design is unquestionably outdated, with a small "Infinity-V" notch and undeniably thick bezels all around the large aforementioned 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen.