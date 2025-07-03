Hands-on Galaxy Z Fold 7 images leak, and it looks very promising
This is the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung's most advanced foldable phone ever.
Galaxy Unpacked will take place in a few days, and Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. But if you can’t wait that long to see what the company’s next flagship foldable looks like, you’re in luck.
Industry insider and semiconductor analyst Jukan Choi has got their hands on real-world images of the Fold in a dark blue color: possibly called Blue Shadow.
The recently reported lack of camera rings on the Fold 7 seems to have been accurate. It also looks very slim, and the leaks about it being only 8.9 mm when folded are very likely true as well. Unfortunately, the 8-inch main display is covered with a sheet of protective material, so we can’t see how much Samsung has improved the crease.
The phone will be Samsung’s most advanced foldable yet, according to the company, and it shows. In fact, the Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could. The only thing I can really complain about is the rumored 4,400 mAh battery and 25W wired charging speeds. But, honestly, I can look past that.
Fold 7 will be powered by the same processor as the S25 phones: the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Considering the improved crease reports, the much slimmer profile, and the hardware packed inside, Samsung has truly caught up, in my opinion.
Rival foldable phones like the Honor Magic V5 and the Oppo Find N5 aren’t as far ahead in terms of specs as they were compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. In short, the Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient. You’d only really opt for the V5 or N5 if you really needed a bigger battery or didn’t care about One UI. Honor is promising seven years of updates, just like Samsung, so the V5 is the other best choice in my eyes.
The foldable industry has been in a bit of a slump, but entries like the Fold 7 and next year’s foldable iPhone have the potential to bring about a second wind. Especially with Samsung’s foray into budget Galaxy foldables this year, these phones will become a lot more enticing.
