Samsung has to make more of the 'brightest' iPhone 14 Pro Max displays now as others can't





It has apparently ordered more display making tools and equipment for its factory in Vietnam where it laminates the iPhone 14 Pro panels, as it expects increased orders from Apple, reports Korean media The Elec





The shipments increase, however, is not because of some change in Apple's initial sales forecast for its first phones with Dynamic Island displays - there is no time for that - but rather because it turned out that its other screen suppliers (nudge, wink, LG) simply can't make the iPhone 14 Pro displays with the expected yields.









LG also provides displays with its latest RS-L LTPO OLED technology for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it doesn't have Samsung's experience with laser-cutting punch holes for all the Face ID paraphernalia in the Dynamic Island area on this tech, so it may have been a misjudgment by Apple to expect the same output with the needed quality as it did from Samsung.





While LG's RS-L panels go to both the Pro model and the lowly iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus version, Samsung provides its OLED display technology of the latest, 12th generation, only to the Pro models of Apple's 2022 iPhone series.









As usual, Samsung's M12 panels bring to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max brighter panels with less power consumption and better color credibility compared to the previous generation, M11 screens, that are used for the iPhone 13 series.





As a result of the orders increase, Samsung will have to produce 19 million more OLED panels for Apple than originally requested.