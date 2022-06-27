Apple to resurrect the iPhone 14 Plus name for the cheaper 6.7-incher





Well, that big boy may actually resurrect an Apple tradition, as the supply chain sources of one credible leaker with a good track record when it comes to Apple or Samsung scoops - Lanzuk - tip that the "Plus" moniker will rise from the dead for the iPhone 2022 crop.





Apple hasn't used this name since the days of the iPhone 8 Plus five years ago, but it will apparently bet on the familiarity of that moniker for the odd bird iPhone 14 Plus. This way the avid Apple fan will know that this is simply an iPhone 14 with a larger screen, rather than confuse it with the Max model in the iPhone 14 Pro series.





This year, Apple is expected to set apart the iPhone 14 Pro models much more than usual with not only better screens and camera kits, but also a faster processor, so differentiating the 6.1" iPhone 14 and 6.7" iPhone 14 Plus from the faster and more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max further is thoroughly warranted.