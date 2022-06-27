 Apple to resurrect the iPhone 14 Plus name for the cheaper 6.7-incher - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple to resurrect the iPhone 14 Plus name for the cheaper 6.7-incher

Apple
Apple tipped to resurrect the iPhone 14 Plus name for the cheaper 6.7-incher
This year we'll witness the highest average screen size of an iPhone crop ever announced, thanks to what was generally known as an iPhone 14 Max with the 6.7-inch screen size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but the specs of the lowly 6.1-inch iPhone 14.

Well, that big boy may actually resurrect an Apple tradition, as the supply chain sources of one credible leaker with a good track record when it comes to Apple or Samsung scoops - Lanzuk - tip that the "Plus" moniker will rise from the dead for the iPhone 2022 crop.

Apple hasn't used this name since the days of the iPhone 8 Plus five years ago, but it will apparently bet on the familiarity of that moniker for the odd bird iPhone 14 Plus. This way the avid Apple fan will know that this is simply an iPhone 14 with a larger screen, rather than confuse it with the Max model in the iPhone 14 Pro series.

This year, Apple is expected to set apart the iPhone 14 Pro models much more than usual with not only better screens and camera kits, but also a faster processor, so differentiating the 6.1" iPhone 14 and 6.7" iPhone 14 Plus from the faster and more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max further is thoroughly warranted.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Solana Saga is a special phone for our bright crypto future
Solana Saga is a special phone for our bright crypto future
Samsung to launch another budget-friendly 5G phone in the US
Samsung to launch another budget-friendly 5G phone in the US
Vote now: No 120Hz on vanilla iPhone 14, would you buy one?
Vote now: No 120Hz on vanilla iPhone 14, would you buy one?
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 brings aerial dogfights to the battle royale
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 brings aerial dogfights to the battle royale
Best Amazon Prime Day Headphones Deals: Early discounts are live!
Best Amazon Prime Day Headphones Deals: Early discounts are live!
Soon, you will be able to connect your Wear OS watch with your earbuds more easily
Soon, you will be able to connect your Wear OS watch with your earbuds more easily

Popular stories

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
T-Mobile is keeping a popular old feature unchanged following customer outcry
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 5000 mAh battery would be the end to the Android vs Apple battery debate
iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 5000 mAh battery would be the end to the Android vs Apple battery debate
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
No 120Hz display for iPhone 14: But Apple has a secret for smooth performance (that Android doesn’t)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless