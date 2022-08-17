There is nothing wrong with Nothing's Phone 1 screen brightness numbers

Subsequent tests, including our own Nothing Phone 1 review display benchmarks, showed that the Nothing Phone 1 hits "just" 700 nits of brightness, quite a bit lower than the promised 1200 nits. Here we'd have to note that this is not unusual. Samsung, for example, also advertises a peak brightness levels of 1750 nits for the Galaxy S22 Ultra , because this is a record value for a phone, yet is nothing you can get from the phone while you lounge on the beach.





9.0 Nothing Phone (1) The Good Unique design elements

Feels great in the hand

Pretty good camera

Good performance

Dependable battery life

Pretty-looking, 120 Hz screen - very good at the price point The Bad Speaker sound is OK, but a bit tinny

Glyph notification may not be as practical

No sign of what that wide Nothing ecosystem might be

Software still suffers from small but annoying bugs





It's because that number is the absolute maximum that the panel is physically able to achieve when just a tiny fraction of it (about a percentage point) has its light-emitting diodes powered to the maximum while showing all white, and that's is exactly the number that Nothing advertised, too.





This is the worst scenario in terms of power draw and consumption by that small portion of the panel can go sky high while hitting its advertised record brightness, that is why the other number that Samsung lists is 1200 nits in "High brightness mode." That is most likely the state with a fully powered panel showing all white across its surface and the brightness goes downhill from there when a typical content mixture is shown.





'Peak brightness' is a scam





We kid, it's a fairly useful metric for outdoor visibility, coupled with the screen reflectance and contrast numbers. Even Samsung's "High brightness" number of 1200 nits, however, is only achievable in autobrightness mode under special circumstances like showing HDR content with direct sunlight falling on the display's brightness sensor on a day at the beach.

In order to recreate such a scenario during our screen benchmark testing, for instance, we leave the phones in their default state with the autobrightness toggle turned on, and shine a very bright light imitating a sunny summer day over the brightness sensor to see how high it can truthfully go and even then the S22 Ultra barely managed a number more akin to a typical brightness scenario.









Apple, for example, also advertises 1000 nits of "typical" max brightness, or a 1200 nits peak when showing HDR content. Indeed, we measured 1051 nits in the "typical" scenario, and also for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 which Samsung says can now hit 1000 nits, we measured 939 nits, way higher than its predecessor and a promise kept.





Thus, the only fault of Nothing while advertising the peak brightness levels of its Phone 1 is that it didn't specify the circumstances when it can hit those levels, yet other phone makers don't do it either and prefer to boast the highest number.





In fact, Nothing went on record clarifying that it meant that the panel is physically able to hit 1200 nits, but battery draw and heat considerations it limited its maximum brightness to 700 nits, and "in auto brightness mode under strong light environment" at that, what Samsung calls "High brightness" mode.



