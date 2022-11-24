Final countdown on Samsung's best Black Friday deals - Galaxy S22, Fold 4, Tab S8 and more

still offering





The Galaxy S21 FE was released earlier this year and is a great choice for anyone who wants a flagship that's easy on the pocket. It sports a big 6.4 inches buttery smooth screen and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip which is sufficiently fast, a solid camera array with a 12MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 4,500mAh battery which offers long battery life.





The phone usually retails for $699.99 but Samsung is selling it for $599.99 at the moment. If you have a phone to trade in, the final price will be reduced to $249.99.





Samsung Galaxy S22 6.1 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Triple camera system with 50MP main camera | 3,700mAh battery $75 off (9%) $724 99 $799 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 6.6 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Triple camera system with 50MP main camera | 4,500mAh battery $150 off (15%) $849 99 $999 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 6.8 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Quad camera system with 108MP main camera and periscope zoom | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 5,000mAh battery $225 off (19%) $974 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 6.4 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 888 chip | Triple camera system with 12MP main unit | 4,500mAh battery $100 off (14%) $599 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung





Next up, we have the Galaxy S22 devices, which are inarguably one of the best phones around . The series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip which ensures zippy performance. If you want the absolute best specs, the S22 Ultra is the phone for you as it offers S Pen compatibility and an over-the-top camera array with an insane 108MP main sensor and insane zooming capabilities. Normally priced at $1,199.99, the base model is up for grabs for $974.99 at the moment. The price drops to $374.99 with an eligible trade-in.





For those who want a reliable slab-style flagship phone but don't want to pay a premium for extravagant features, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus are worth a look. They have the same chip as the S22 Ultra, but a lesser specced but very capable camera system.





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 7.6 inches inner screen | 6.2 inches outer screen | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip | Five cameras | S Pen | 4,400mAh battery $450 off (23%) $1469 99 $1919 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 6.7 inches main screen | 1.9 inches external screen | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip | Dual camera system | 3,700mAh battery $200 off (19%) $859 99 $1059 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11 inches screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 8,000mAh battery | microSD (up to 1TB) | S Pen $150 off (21%) $549 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung





This is also a great time to score a foldable phone for cheap. Samsung sells more foldable phones than any other vendor and has been making foldable phones for four years and its latest models are sturdy enough to be used as daily drivers. If you want a no-compromise phone with awesome cameras and great multi-tasking features, the Fold 4 is the handset for you.





Samsung has marked down the device from $1,919.99 to $1,469.99 and the price can be reduced to $569.99 if you agree to trade in a used device.





If you need a portable phone which can pull off some tricks that conventional phones can't, the Flip 4 should be your next device. It has been discounted from $1,059.99 to $859.99, or $309.99 with a trade-in.





And lastly, Samsung's latest tablet range, the S8 family, is also on sale. The South Korean company is perhaps the only manufacturer that makes slates that challenge the iPad's dominance and its latest tablets are ideal for anyone who needs a premium Android slate with stylus support, long battery life, decent cameras, and laptop replacement capabilities. You can currently get them for as low as $99.99.



