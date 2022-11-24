Final countdown on Samsung's best Black Friday deals - Galaxy S22, Fold 4, Tab S8 and more
The thing with Black Friday deals is that it's easy to take them for granted, so we are here to remind you that Samsung is still offering hefty discounts on its top 2022 gadgets, including the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 family, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Galaxy Tab S8 range.
The Galaxy S21 FE was released earlier this year and is a great choice for anyone who wants a flagship that's easy on the pocket. It sports a big 6.4 inches buttery smooth screen and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip which is sufficiently fast, a solid camera array with a 12MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 4,500mAh battery which offers long battery life.
The phone usually retails for $699.99 but Samsung is selling it for $599.99 at the moment. If you have a phone to trade in, the final price will be reduced to $249.99.
Next up, we have the Galaxy S22 devices, which are inarguably one of the best phones around. The series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip which ensures zippy performance. If you want the absolute best specs, the S22 Ultra is the phone for you as it offers S Pen compatibility and an over-the-top camera array with an insane 108MP main sensor and insane zooming capabilities. Normally priced at $1,199.99, the base model is up for grabs for $974.99 at the moment. The price drops to $374.99 with an eligible trade-in.
For those who want a reliable slab-style flagship phone but don't want to pay a premium for extravagant features, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus are worth a look. They have the same chip as the S22 Ultra, but a lesser specced but very capable camera system.
This is also a great time to score a foldable phone for cheap. Samsung sells more foldable phones than any other vendor and has been making foldable phones for four years and its latest models are sturdy enough to be used as daily drivers. If you want a no-compromise phone with awesome cameras and great multi-tasking features, the Fold 4 is the handset for you.
Samsung has marked down the device from $1,919.99 to $1,469.99 and the price can be reduced to $569.99 if you agree to trade in a used device.
If you need a portable phone which can pull off some tricks that conventional phones can't, the Flip 4 should be your next device. It has been discounted from $1,059.99 to $859.99, or $309.99 with a trade-in.
And lastly, Samsung's latest tablet range, the S8 family, is also on sale. The South Korean company is perhaps the only manufacturer that makes slates that challenge the iPad's dominance and its latest tablets are ideal for anyone who needs a premium Android slate with stylus support, long battery life, decent cameras, and laptop replacement capabilities. You can currently get them for as low as $99.99.
These deals will be gone before you know it, so act fast, and add the gadgets you like to your digital cart right away.
