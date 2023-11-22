Most of Samsung’s phones/tablets will be updated to Android 14 by the end of 2023

Android 14

Android 14

Android 14

Android 14

Android 14

Android 14

Android 14

Android 14

Android 14





Obviously, this roadmap might not be fully accurate and could change in the not-so-distant future. While it’s true that some of the phones on the list have already received theOne UI 6 update, it’s definitely not the information remains accurate since they got it in November, as mentioned by Samsung.Those who’d like to stay in the loop regarding Samsung’srollout can check the roadmap in the Members app. This will be updated in the coming days with the list of Galaxy devices that are eligible for theOne UI 6 upgrade, as well as time frames for each rollout.Even if Samsung will delay some of theupdates it promised, these won’t be postponed for too long. Judging by the list that went live in Germany this week, the South Korean company plans to free itself from the burden of having to provideOne UI 6 upgrades to so many devices as soon as possible, which in this case is February 2024.