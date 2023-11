Most of Samsung’s phones/tablets will be updated to Android 14 by the end of 2023

Android 14

Many Galaxy A and M series phones will receive the update in 2024

Galaxy Z Fold5 – November 2023

Galaxy Z Fold4 – December 2023

Galaxy Fold3 5G – December 2023

Galaxy Z Flip5 – November 2023

Galaxy Z Flip4 – December 2023

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G – December 2023

Galaxy S23 Ultra – already available

Galaxy S23+ – already available

Galaxy S23 – already available

Galaxy S22 Ultra – December 2023

Galaxy S22+ – December 2023

Galaxy S22 – December 2023

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – December 2023

Galaxy S21+ 5G – December 2023

Galaxy S21 5G – December 2023

Galaxy S21 FE 5G – December 2023

Galaxy A72 – December 2023

Galaxy A54 5G – November 2023

Galaxy A53 5G – December 2023

Galaxy A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G – December 2023

Galaxy A34 5G – November 2023

Galaxy A33 5G – December 2023

Galaxy A23 5G – January 2024

Galaxy A14, A14 5G – December 2023

Galaxy A13, A13 5G – February 2024

Galaxy A04s – February 2024

Galaxy M53 5G – December 2023

Galaxy M33 5G – December 2023

Galaxy M23 5G – February 2024

Galaxy M13 – February 2024

Galaxy XCover6 Pro – December 2023

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, S9 Ultra 5G – November 203

Galaxy Tab S9+, S9+ 5G – November 2023

Galaxy Tab S9 , S9 5G – November 2023

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, S8 Ultra 5G – December 2023

Galaxy Tab S8+, S8+ 5G – December 2023

Galaxy Tab S8, S8 5G – December 2023

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G – January 2024

Galaxy Tab S7 FE – January 2024

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – November 2023

Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro 5G – January 2024

Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro – January 2024

Galaxy Tab A8 – February 2024

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – February 2024





Those who’d like to stay in the loop regarding Samsung’s Android 14 rollout can check the roadmap in the Members app. This will be updated in the coming days with the list of Galaxy devices that are eligible for the Android 14 One UI 6 upgrade, as well as time frames for each rollout.



Even if Samsung will delay some of the Android 14 updates it promised, these won’t be postponed for too long. Judging by the list that went live in Germany this week, the South Korean company plans to free itself from the burden of having to provide Android 14 One UI 6 upgrades to so many devices as soon as possible, which in this case is February 2024.

Samsung has been changing itsroadmap very often since it started to roll out the update to its phones and tablets. After releasing an initial Android 14 update schedule early this month, the South Korean company revised the timelines in customers’ favor.Today, another One UI 6 roadmap went live in Germany, which confirms the majority of Samsung’s eligible Galaxy devices will be updated toby the end of this year. Spotted by SamMobile , the list of phones eligible to receive the update contains some cheap Samsung phones that won’t get it until next year.However, for the most part, the majority of Samsung phones and tablets should be upgraded tothis year. It’s worth noting that the timelines mentioned by Samsung might only be available for its Galaxy devices in Germany, but usually the roll-out expands to additional countries in a matter of days.That being said, here is the complete list of Galaxy phones and tablets that have been confirmed to receive theOne UI 6 update in 2023 and 2024.Besides the phones above, a few dozen Samsung Galaxy tablets will receive the Android 14 update too. Here is the full list along with the timelines: