Most of Samsung’s phones/tablets will be updated to Android 14 by the end of 2023
Samsung has been changing its Android 14 roadmap very often since it started to roll out the update to its phones and tablets. After releasing an initial Android 14 update schedule early this month, the South Korean company revised the timelines in customers’ favor.
Today, another One UI 6 roadmap went live in Germany, which confirms the majority of Samsung’s eligible Galaxy devices will be updated to Android 14 by the end of this year. Spotted by SamMobile, the list of phones eligible to receive the update contains some cheap Samsung phones that won’t get it until next year.
That being said, here is the complete list of Galaxy phones and tablets that have been confirmed to receive the Android 14 One UI 6 update in 2023 and 2024.
Besides the phones above, a few dozen Samsung Galaxy tablets will receive the Android 14 update too. Here is the full list along with the timelines:
However, for the most part, the majority of Samsung phones and tablets should be upgraded to Android 14 this year. It’s worth noting that the timelines mentioned by Samsung might only be available for its Galaxy devices in Germany, but usually the roll-out expands to additional countries in a matter of days.
Many Galaxy A and M series phones will receive the update in 2024
- Galaxy Z Fold5 – November 2023
- Galaxy Z Fold4 – December 2023
- Galaxy Fold3 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy Z Flip5 – November 2023
- Galaxy Z Flip4 – December 2023
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy S23 Ultra – already available
- Galaxy S23+ – already available
- Galaxy S23 – already available
- Galaxy S22 Ultra – December 2023
- Galaxy S22+ – December 2023
- Galaxy S22 – December 2023
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy S21+ 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy S21 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy A72 – December 2023
- Galaxy A54 5G – November 2023
- Galaxy A53 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy A34 5G – November 2023
- Galaxy A33 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy A23 5G – January 2024
- Galaxy A14, A14 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy A13, A13 5G – February 2024
- Galaxy A04s – February 2024
- Galaxy M53 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy M33 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy M23 5G – February 2024
- Galaxy M13 – February 2024
- Galaxy XCover6 Pro – December 2023
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, S9 Ultra 5G – November 203
- Galaxy Tab S9+, S9+ 5G – November 2023
- Galaxy Tab S9, S9 5G – November 2023
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, S8 Ultra 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy Tab S8+, S8+ 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy Tab S8, S8 5G – December 2023
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G – January 2024
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE – January 2024
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – November 2023
- Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro 5G – January 2024
- Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro – January 2024
- Galaxy Tab A8 – February 2024
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite – February 2024
Obviously, this roadmap might not be fully accurate and could change in the not-so-distant future. While it’s true that some of the phones on the list have already received the Android 14 One UI 6 update, it’s definitely not the information remains accurate since they got it in November, as mentioned by Samsung.
Those who’d like to stay in the loop regarding Samsung’s Android 14 rollout can check the roadmap in the Members app. This will be updated in the coming days with the list of Galaxy devices that are eligible for the Android 14 One UI 6 upgrade, as well as time frames for each rollout.
Even if Samsung will delay some of the Android 14 updates it promised, these won’t be postponed for too long. Judging by the list that went live in Germany this week, the South Korean company plans to free itself from the burden of having to provide Android 14 One UI 6 upgrades to so many devices as soon as possible, which in this case is February 2024.
Samsung will have a very busy start of 2024, as the South Korean giant is expected to introduce its first flagship for the year, the Galaxy S24, so not having to focus on updates is a plus.
