Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

One UI 6/Android 14 beta comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5

Samsung Android Software updates
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One UI 6/Android 14 beta comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5
At the end of last month, a post on Samsung's community forum indicated that the One UI 6/Android 14 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 had been delayed to October. Well, it is now October and the two newest iterations of Sammy's foldables have received the first beta release of the One UI 6/Android 14 update. Word that the first One UI 6/Android 14 beta for the Fold 5 and Flip 5 came from SamMobile and Reddit respectively (via 9to5Google).

Pre-order the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro and get a cool gift that is part of the Pixel ecosystem

Pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon now and get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift

The Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon. The smartphone has one of the brightest screens and most impressive cameras. While the pre-order campaign lasts, you get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift with your Pixel 8 Pro purchase.
$350 off (26%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Google Pixel 8: pre-order at Amazon today and get the Pixel Buds Pro as a gift

The Google Pixel 8 can now be pre-ordered at Amazon. Right now, the phone comes with an awesome gift - the Pixel Buds Pro. This deal lasts during the pre-order campaign only.
$200 off (22%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

Pre-order the Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy and save up to $360 with a trade-in

Complete your Google ecosystem with a new Google Pixel Watch 2. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $360 as a trade-in credit. Don't miss out.
$360 off (90%) Trade-in
$39 99
$399 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

For the record, Google finally released Android 14 to eligible Pixel devices on October 4th which should help Samsung dramatically narrow the gap in time between the receipt of the latest Android build for Pixel handsets, and when the update is disseminated to flagship Galaxy phones. Android 14 was originally expected in August, which is when Android 13 was dropped by Google last year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 have received the first One UI 6/Android 14 beta - One UI 6/Android 14 beta comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 have received the first One UI 6/Android 14 beta

Last year, compatible Pixel models received Android 13 on August 15th, more than two months before the Galaxy S22, the reigning Galaxy flagship series at the time, received the update. After five major One UI 6/Android 14 beta updates and one small hotfix, the Galaxy S23 series could receive the final, stable version of One UI 6/Android 14 at any time. Reducing the gap in time between the receipt of Android 14 by Pixel models and the Galaxy S23 flagship series could lead to improved Galaxy S24 series sales next year.

The firmware version for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is F946BXXU1ZWJ2 and weighs in at a hefty 2.7GB. The Flip 5 firmware version is F73U1EU1ZWJ2 and both updates include the October Android security patch. If you've subscribed your Fold 5 or Flip 5 to the beta program, you can install the update by going to Settings > Software update and tapping Download and install.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
USB-C port superpowers: Turning iPhone 15 into a Nintendo Switch, pro-grade camera, podcast studio
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Amazon slashes the price of the high-end JBL Tour PRO+ earbuds by 50%; save on a pair now
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Video shows the OnePlus Open in the wild
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Nokia reveals two 5G-enabled industrial smartphones
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
Google's change of one tab on Android version of YouTube leads to other moves
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
China's largest foundry, SMIC, takes action in case the U.S. tightens restrictions on chips
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless