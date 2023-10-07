One UI 6/Android 14 beta comes to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5
At the end of last month, a post on Samsung's community forum indicated that the One UI 6/Android 14 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Flip 5 had been delayed to October. Well, it is now October and the two newest iterations of Sammy's foldables have received the first beta release of the One UI 6/Android 14 update. Word that the first One UI 6/Android 14 beta for the Fold 5 and Flip 5 came from SamMobile and Reddit respectively (via 9to5Google).
For the record, Google finally released Android 14 to eligible Pixel devices on October 4th which should help Samsung dramatically narrow the gap in time between the receipt of the latest Android build for Pixel handsets, and when the update is disseminated to flagship Galaxy phones. Android 14 was originally expected in August, which is when Android 13 was dropped by Google last year.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 have received the first One UI 6/Android 14 beta
Last year, compatible Pixel models received Android 13 on August 15th, more than two months before the Galaxy S22, the reigning Galaxy flagship series at the time, received the update. After five major One UI 6/Android 14 beta updates and one small hotfix, the Galaxy S23 series could receive the final, stable version of One UI 6/Android 14 at any time. Reducing the gap in time between the receipt of Android 14 by Pixel models and the Galaxy S23 flagship series could lead to improved Galaxy S24 series sales next year.
The firmware version for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is F946BXXU1ZWJ2 and weighs in at a hefty 2.7GB. The Flip 5 firmware version is F73U1EU1ZWJ2 and both updates include the October Android security patch. If you've subscribed your Fold 5 or Flip 5 to the beta program, you can install the update by going to Settings > Software update and tapping Download and install.
