Render of 5G Apple iPhone 14 Pro surfaces in new video



Back in early September, tipster Jon Prosser teamed up with @RendersbyIan to reveal a render of the iPhone 14 Pro Max . Today, Waqar Khan, who is known for his renders, released a video showing what he believes that the iPhone 14 Pro will look like. The notch is replaced with a hole-punch camera on the display and the earpiece moves to the top bezel allowing the battery percentage to return to the status bar on the top of the phone.

A new render of the iPhone 14 created by Waqar Khan looks like the one created by Jon Prosser back in September









The rear cameras are now flush with the rear panel although overall, the phone does seem a bit thicker than the iPhone 13 Pro . While only the iPhone 13 Pro models have the ProMotion 120Hz displays, all four models (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max) might have the capability to update their screens 120 times per second next year.





Another change that you might miss, even after watching the video, is the use of round volume buttons (with the "+" and "-" symbols) last seen on the iPhone 5s. The 2022 models will be powered by the A16 Bionic but whether the chip is made using the 4nm, 5nm, or the 3nm process node is unknown.









Last week, it seemed that thanks to issues that TSMC was having with the 3nm process node, Apple might be stuck releasing its third consecutive iPhone powered by a 5nm chip. It would be the first time that Apple was forced to use chips made using the same process node for three years in a row. But a fresh report says that TSMC is pulling out all the stops in a last ditch effort to start volume production of 3nm chips by the second half of 2022 which would allow the foundry to produce the A16 Bionic on its newest platform.

The flush mounted real camera array looks quite striking







We are still approximately ten months away from next September and the unveiling of the iPhone 14 and many will say that it is too early to know what next year's models will look like. But back in September Graham Townsend, Apple’s VP of camera hardware engineering, told GQ magazine that Apple knows what features are going to be on a specific year's iPhone three years in advance. "The planning has to start about three years ahead, because that’s when we actually fix the specification of the silicon," Townsend said.







One specific thing that Prosser pointed out after releasing the iPhone 14 Pro Max render with @RendersbyIan is that only the top-of-the-line 2022 iPhone might come to market without the notch and that the hole-punch front-facing camera won't be found on the other three iPhone 14 versions; those phones would continue to sport the notch.





One thing that doesn't appear to be changing-at least not next year-is the use of the proprietary Lightning port to charge the handsets and to transfer data. The EC might end up forcing Apple to switch to a USB-C port thanks to a proposal being considered on the continent. One universal charging technology would be allowed for the electronics industry and USB-C surely fits the bill right now as that platform is used the world over on various electronics including Android handsets, and mobile video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch.





Other parts of the proposal call for a universal fast charger and electronics manufacturers would not be allowed to include a charger inside the box that a new product would come in. Since manufacturers would have 24 months to comply with the proposal, if passed, Apple wouldn't have to make any changes until the 2024 iPhone models are released.

