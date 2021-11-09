TSMC might ship 3nm chips in time for 5G iPhone 14 series

TSMC might ship 3nm chips in time for 5G iPhone 14 series0
Back in August, TSMC gave us some bad news. Due to the complexity of advancing to the next major process node, 3nm, TSMC was delaying production until 2023. As a result, Apple would not be able to use 3nm chips for the A16 Bionic chipset and the iPhone 14 line.
In simple terms, the lower the process node, the more transistors fit inside a chip. And the more transistors inside a chip, the more powerful and energy-efficient that component is. At first, it appeared that with 3nm delayed, TSMC would produce the A16 Bionic using its 4nm node.
Digitimes reports (via WCCFtech) that the world's largest independent foundry plans on shipping chips made using an enhanced version of 5nm called N4P. The first tape-outs (which is when a chip's design process comes to an end, and the manufacturing begins) are scheduled for the second half of 2022, so it isn't clear exactly what TSMC and Apple have in mind for the A16 Bionic.
The new reports call for TSMC to commence volume production of 3nm chips during the second half of 2022. That would allow the A16 Bionic to use the 3nm process node. But the entire picture is murky right now with volume production of 3nm possibly not occurring until the second half of 2023.