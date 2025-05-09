Realme's battery monster GT 7 series gets official global launch date





The GT 7 will land in IceSense Black and IceSense Blue, while the GT 7T will come in a bold yellow finish.





The GT 7 in IceSense Black, IceSense Blue and the GT 7T in yellow. | Image credit – Realme

One of the standout features is the IceSense Graphene cooling system, which Realme says offers better heat dissipation than traditional copper setups. According to the brand, it can reduce the chipset temperature by up to 6°C with full 360-degree thermal coverage.

Realme has already flipped the switch on the GT 7's official product page – at least in India – but it doesn't show any real specs yet. Still, since these phones are already available in China, we've got a pretty solid idea of what is coming. While there may be a few regional tweaks, the core specs should stay the same.



So, what are we looking at? A 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate, for starters. It is powered by a massive 7,200mAh battery, which is way bigger than what you will find in most phones today. You also get IP69 water and dust resistance, which puts it a step above the usual mid-range durability.



On the camera front, expect a 50 MP dual rear setup and a 16 MP front snapper. Under the hood, it will likely be rocking the Dimensity 9300+ chipset, paired with 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM, and storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB or even 1 TB.