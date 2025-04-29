The compact OnePlus 13s flagship is officially coming 'soon' to India and other markets





That pretty clearly signals a (small) shift in mobile industry trends, and to make matters even more exciting for fans of diminutive handsets (by "modern" standards) with high-end specifications, That pretty clearly signals a (small) shift in mobile industry trends, and to make matters even more exciting for fans of diminutive handsets (by "modern" standards) with high-end specifications, OnePlus is today officially (and somewhat randomly) introducing yet another such product

The OnePlus 13s sure sounds (and looks) familiar









Of course, the OnePlus 13s would be even more interesting if we didn't already know (almost) everything there is to know about it. That's because this is very clearly the exact same product as the OnePlus 13T unveiled in China last week.









Still, it's certainly nice to get confirmation of impending availability outside the world's largest smartphone market for this very impressive 6.32-inch handset with Snapdragon 8 Elite processing power... even for just one additional country for the time being.

Intriguingly, the OnePlus 13s is set to be available "first" in India "soon", which surely means other regions will follow suit (eventually). That also means this is the phone's name in Europe and the US (if availability will indeed be expanded to the two key regions) rather than 13T.





While OnePlus has released T-branded smartphones before (starting with the 3T back in 2016 and ending with 2022's 10T ), this will actually be the company's first product to carry the "s" termination so many hardcore Apple fans are probably familiar with since the glory days of the iPhone 5s or 6s.

These are almost certainly all the key OnePlus 13s specs





6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2640 x 1216 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC;

Android 15 software;

software; 12 and 16GB RAM options;

256 and 512GB storage configurations;

50 + 50MP dual rear-facing camera system;

16MP single front-facing snapper;

6,260mAh battery;

80W charging support;

IP65 water and dust resistance;

Black Velvet and Pink Satin color options;

Customizable Shortcut Key;

150.8 x 71.7 x 8.2mm dimensions;

185 grams weight.



Will there be any notable differences between the China-only OnePlus 13T and "global" 13s? There's no way to be sure just yet, but most of the above 13T specifications and features feel like very safe bets (at the least) for the OnePlus 13s as well.



Recommended Stories

The compact screen size, state-of-the-art chipset, and two of the 13T's three Chinese colorways are actually already official as key 13s selling points, and speaking of keys, you can clearly see that versatile Alert Slider-replacing Shortcut button present on the upcoming phone's side too.









Everything else will be confirmed "over the coming weeks", which means that the commercial debut of the OnePlus 13s might not be quite as close as you think. While waiting for the handset to go on sale, the brand's Indian fans may want to sign up for availability notifications on the regional OnePlus website and thus automatically enter a contest with a prize pool of four 13s units and three pairs of Buds Pro 3



