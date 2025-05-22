Razr Ultra (2025) vs Razr Plus (2024): which deal is better
Razr Ultra or Razr+ (2024)? Find out which fits you best and save big with these epic bargains.
Motorola's latest — and most impressive yet — Razr Ultra (2025) is surprisingly still on sale in its 1TB variant. Well, it's not so much a sale as it is a free storage upgrade, but you're still saving some $200 on this ultra-premium flip phone.
But wait — it gets better! Trade-ins are open at the official store, where you can still get an upgraded trade-in discount for multiple devices. We looked into it, and it's definitely worth checking out. Here's some context:
Let's be fair: even with a Razr+ (2024) trade-in and a free storage upgrade, this Motorola phone will cost you $999.99, which isn't exactly budget-friendly. What if you want a flip handset that looks almost as good and packs some pretty good specs for a lower price? Easy — you can get the Razr+ (2024) at Best Buy. Over there, last year's foldable flagship sells for $250 off its original $999.99 price, bringing it down to $749.99.
Clearly, last year's Razr+ (2024) is the more affordable choice. It's a pretty solid pick, too. The device sports a 4-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch main OLED screen with an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. It's powerful, too, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Get more insights into performance and display quality from our Motorola Razr+ (2024) review.
But if you're after an insanely good performance, an ultra-bright 7-inch main foldable display, Moto AI features, and ultra-fast charging, the Razr Ultra (2025) delivers! This model packs the high-class Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, boasts a gorgeous design, and a capable camera setup with a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Read more about it via our Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) review.
So, which one should you buy? It all boils down to this: if you're looking for the most powerful option, get the Razr Ultra (2025). If not, and you're OK with getting last year's phone, the Razr+ (2024) might be the better fit.
As a final note, we'd like to remind you that the Razr Ultra (2025)'s free storage upgrade offer has been live for some time, and it might vanish any second.
