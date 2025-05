Razr Ultra (2025) vs Razr Plus (2024): which deal is better

The Motorola Store still sells the Razr Ultra with a free storage upgrade on the 1TB variant, but it might not last much longer. On top of that, you can get an extra $300 discount by trading in a Motorola Razr+ (2024).

A Razr+ (2024) trade-in saves you an extra $300 on the $1,499.99 Razr Ultra.

Trading in a Razr+ (2023) scores you an additional $270 discount.

Even affordable devices like the Moto G Power 5G (2024) are accepted, and trading one in nets you a $230 discount on top of the $200 free storage upgrade.

Save $250 on the Razr+ (2024) $749 99 $999 99 $250 off (25%) The Motorola Razr+ is a solid Razr Ultra alternative for users who don't need that much horsepower or Moto AI features. This one is more affordable too, especially with Best Buy's $250 discount. Get yours and save while you can. Buy at BestBuy

Let's be fair: even with a Razr+ (2024) trade-in and a free storage upgrade, this Motorola phone will cost you $999.99, which isn't exactly budget-friendly. What if you want a flip handset that looks almost as good and packs some pretty good specs for a lower price? Easy — you can get the Razr+ (2024) at Best Buy. Over there, last year's foldable flagship sells for $250 off its original $999.99 price, bringing it down to $749.99.Clearly, last year's Razr+ (2024) is the more affordable choice. It's a pretty solid pick, too. The device sports a 4-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch main OLED screen with an ultra-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. It's powerful, too, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Get more insights into performance and display quality from our Motorola Razr+ (2024) review But if you're after an insanely good performance, an ultra-bright 7-inch main foldable display, Moto AI features, and ultra-fast charging, the Razr Ultra (2025) delivers! This model packs the high-class Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, boasts a gorgeous design, and a capable camera setup with a 50MP main lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Read more about it via our Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) review So, which one should you buy? It all boils down to this: if you're looking for the most powerful option, get the Razr Ultra (2025). If not, and you're OK with getting last year's phone, the Razr+ (2024) might be the better fit.As a final note, we'd like to remind you that the Razr Ultra (2025)'s free storage upgrade offer has been live for some time, and it might vanish any second.