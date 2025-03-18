Snatch the Motorola Razr+ (2024) with a hefty $350 discount at these merchants
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Did you miss Best Buy's epic new sale that made the Motorola Razr (2023) a foldable bargain like no other? You should definitely check it out if you're on a tight budget and seek a new flip phone. But if you can afford to splurge, you might want to skip that one and go for Motorola's high-end Razr+ (2024) instead. This bad boy also enjoys a rare discount right now — $350, to be exact — at Best Buy and Amazon.
Right off the bat, we should note this isn't the device's lowest price to date. Actually, it was 50% off sometime in January this year. Nevertheless, we think it's worth checking out, as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival typically sells for $300 off, not $350. So, if you want to flip your smartphone experience without paying $999.99, act now and grab the Motorola phone for $649.99.
The Razr+ (2024) is ultra-chic with its vibrant colors, vegan leather back, and large 4-inch external display. The primary display hasn't grown in size — it measures 6.9 inches and supports 165Hz refresh rates, just like on the Motorola Razr+ (2023). However, it gets brighter and supports Dolby Vision HDR.
As you can see via our Motorola Razr Plus 2024 review, you also get a respectable camera. The handset features a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP 2x telephoto sensor, plus a 32 MP selfie lens, which deliver photos with nice, vibrant colors and a good amount of detail.
Do you like what the Motorola Razr+ (2024) brings to the table? In that case, now's the time to get one and save $350. And don't sleep on it — the promos at Best Buy and Amazon might expire any minute.
Right off the bat, we should note this isn't the device's lowest price to date. Actually, it was 50% off sometime in January this year. Nevertheless, we think it's worth checking out, as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival typically sells for $300 off, not $350. So, if you want to flip your smartphone experience without paying $999.99, act now and grab the Motorola phone for $649.99.
We'd like to point out that Amazon only gives you this $350 discount on the Spring Green model. Best Buy, on the other hand, offers that price cut across all three colorways. On top of that, you can secure an additional $100 discount by signing a carrier contract immediately (though an activation fee of $35 is required).
The Razr+ (2024) is ultra-chic with its vibrant colors, vegan leather back, and large 4-inch external display. The primary display hasn't grown in size — it measures 6.9 inches and supports 165Hz refresh rates, just like on the Motorola Razr+ (2023). However, it gets brighter and supports Dolby Vision HDR.
What about performance? While it's not as powerful as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the latest (so far) Razr Plus model offers an excellent daily experience. There's no stutter or lag when you navigate the UI, and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 makes this fella more capable than its predecessor on the performance front.
As you can see via our Motorola Razr Plus 2024 review, you also get a respectable camera. The handset features a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP 2x telephoto sensor, plus a 32 MP selfie lens, which deliver photos with nice, vibrant colors and a good amount of detail.
Do you like what the Motorola Razr+ (2024) brings to the table? In that case, now's the time to get one and save $350. And don't sleep on it — the promos at Best Buy and Amazon might expire any minute.
Recommended Stories
18 Mar, 2025Snatch the Motorola Razr+ (2024) with a hefty $350 discount at these merchants
17 Mar, 2025Incredible new Best Buy deal makes the Motorola Razr (2023) a foldable bargain like no other
28 Feb, 2025The Motorola Razr+ (2023) drops to just $399.99 after a jaw-dropping $600 discount at Best Buy
24 Feb, 2025The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time Motorola's latest sale bundles the Razr (2023) with two gifts worth $500
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: