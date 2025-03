Snatch the Motorola Razr+ (2024) with a hefty $350 discount at these merchants

Save 35% on the Motorola Razr+ (2024)! $649 99 $999 99 $350 off (35%) The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a tempting pick right now, as Best Buy sells it for $350 off its original price. On top of that, you can get an extra $100 discount with immediate activations. The promo is available on all colorways. Buy at BestBuy Save 35% on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) at Amazon $350 off (35%) Best Buy isn't the only one offering a $350 discount on the Motorola Razr+ (2024). You can get the same price cut at Amazon, though you only get one color to choose from: Spring Green. Get yours and save before it's too late. Buy at Amazon

Did you miss Best Buy's epic new sale that made the Motorola Razr (2023) a foldable bargain like no other ? You should definitely check it out if you're on a tight budget and seek a new flip phone. But if you can afford to splurge, you might want to skip that one and go for Motorola's high-end Razr+ (2024) instead. This bad boy also enjoys a rare discount right now — $350, to be exact — at Best Buy and Amazon.Right off the bat, we should note this isn't the device's lowest price to date. Actually, it was 50% off sometime in January this year. Nevertheless, we think it's worth checking out, as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival typically sells for $300 off, not $350. So, if you want to flip your smartphone experience without paying $999.99, act now and grab the Motorola phone for $649.99.We'd like to point out that Amazon only gives you this $350 discount on the Spring Green model. Best Buy, on the other hand, offers that price cut across all three colorways. On top of that, you can secure an additional $100 discount by signing a carrier contract immediately (though an activation fee of $35 is required).The Razr+ (2024) is ultra-chic with its vibrant colors, vegan leather back, and large 4-inch external display. The primary display hasn't grown in size — it measures 6.9 inches and supports 165Hz refresh rates, just like on the Motorola Razr+ (2023) . However, it gets brighter and supports Dolby Vision HDR.What about performance? While it's not as powerful as the, the latest (so far) Razr Plus model offers an excellent daily experience. There's no stutter or lag when you navigate the UI, and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 makes this fella more capable than its predecessor on the performance front.As you can see via our Motorola Razr Plus 2024 review , you also get a respectable camera. The handset features a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP 2x telephoto sensor, plus a 32 MP selfie lens, which deliver photos with nice, vibrant colors and a good amount of detail.Do you like what the Motorola Razr+ (2024) brings to the table? In that case, now's the time to get one and save $350. And don't sleep on it — the promos at Best Buy and Amazon might expire any minute.