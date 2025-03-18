Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Snatch the Motorola Razr+ (2024) with a hefty $350 discount at these merchants

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Motorola Razr+ (2024) folded, showcasing its external display.
Did you miss Best Buy's epic new sale that made the Motorola Razr (2023) a foldable bargain like no other? You should definitely check it out if you're on a tight budget and seek a new flip phone. But if you can afford to splurge, you might want to skip that one and go for Motorola's high-end Razr+ (2024) instead. This bad boy also enjoys a rare discount right now —  $350, to be exact — at Best Buy and Amazon.

Save 35% on the Motorola Razr+ (2024)!

$649 99
$999 99
$350 off (35%)
The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a tempting pick right now, as Best Buy sells it for $350 off its original price. On top of that, you can get an extra $100 discount with immediate activations. The promo is available on all colorways.
Buy at BestBuy

Save 35% on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) at Amazon

$350 off (35%)
Best Buy isn't the only one offering a $350 discount on the Motorola Razr+ (2024). You can get the same price cut at Amazon, though you only get one color to choose from: Spring Green. Get yours and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Right off the bat, we should note this isn't the device's lowest price to date. Actually, it was 50% off sometime in January this year. Nevertheless, we think it's worth checking out, as the Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival typically sells for $300 off, not $350. So, if you want to flip your smartphone experience without paying $999.99, act now and grab the Motorola phone for $649.99.

We'd like to point out that Amazon only gives you this $350 discount on the Spring Green model. Best Buy, on the other hand, offers that price cut across all three colorways. On top of that, you can secure an additional $100 discount by signing a carrier contract immediately (though an activation fee of $35 is required).

The Razr+ (2024) is ultra-chic with its vibrant colors, vegan leather back, and large 4-inch external display. The primary display hasn't grown in size — it measures 6.9 inches and supports 165Hz refresh rates, just like on the Motorola Razr+ (2023). However, it gets brighter and supports Dolby Vision HDR.

What about performance? While it's not as powerful as the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the latest (so far) Razr Plus model offers an excellent daily experience. There's no stutter or lag when you navigate the UI, and the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 makes this fella more capable than its predecessor on the performance front.

As you can see via our Motorola Razr Plus 2024 review, you also get a respectable camera. The handset features a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP 2x telephoto sensor, plus a 32 MP selfie lens, which deliver photos with nice, vibrant colors and a good amount of detail.

Do you like what the Motorola Razr+ (2024) brings to the table? In that case, now's the time to get one and save $350. And don't sleep on it — the promos at Best Buy and Amazon might expire any minute.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Motorola RAZR - Deals History
67 stories
18 Mar, 2025
Snatch the Motorola Razr+ (2024) with a hefty $350 discount at these merchants
17 Mar, 2025
Incredible new Best Buy deal makes the Motorola Razr (2023) a foldable bargain like no other
28 Feb, 2025
The Motorola Razr+ (2023) drops to just $399.99 after a jaw-dropping $600 discount at Best Buy
24 Feb, 2025
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time Motorola's latest sale bundles the Razr (2023) with two gifts worth $500
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone

Latest News

iPhone 18 Pro's hardware is getting a major shake-up - at least, that's what the rumors say
iPhone 18 Pro's hardware is getting a major shake-up - at least, that's what the rumors say
Cash-strapped Google fans need to pounce on this extraordinary Pixel 8a deal right now!
Cash-strapped Google fans need to pounce on this extraordinary Pixel 8a deal right now!
One more time! iPhone 17 leak claims the front camera is getting its first real upgrade in years
One more time! iPhone 17 leak claims the front camera is getting its first real upgrade in years
The ultra-rugged Garmin Instinct Solar gets a massive 43% discount at Amazon
The ultra-rugged Garmin Instinct Solar gets a massive 43% discount at Amazon
Amazon is planning premium gadgets that could change how you use Alexa
Amazon is planning premium gadgets that could change how you use Alexa
Ex-king Galaxy S24 Ultra wants its throne back and is now selling at generous discount
Ex-king Galaxy S24 Ultra wants its throne back and is now selling at generous discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless