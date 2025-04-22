The state-of-the-art Motorola Razr 60 Ultra leaks in even more detail ahead of April 24 launch





Razr Plus (2025), at least if you're interested in foldable devices in general. This is not just any middle-of-the-road flip phone, mind you, shaping up to take on and potentially eclipse both the existing But even if you're in the latter camp, you should definitely pay some attention to the company's Razr 60 Ultra, aka(2025), at least if you're interested in foldable devices in general. This is not just any middle-of-the-road flip phone, mind you, shaping up to take on and potentially eclipse both the existing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 in many key ways.





The following details are all etched in stone





7-inch primary display with 2992 x 1224 pixel resolution;

4-inch secondary screen with 1272 x 1080 pixel resolution;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor;

Up to 16GB RAM with up to 16GB RAM Boost support;

Up to 1TB internal storage space;

Android 15 ;

; Three years of guaranteed software updates;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with optical image stabilization;

50MP front-facing camera;

4,700mAh battery;

TurboPower 68W charging capabilities;

171.48 x 73.99 x 7.29mm dimensions (unfolded);

88.12 x 73.99 x 15.69mm dimensions (folded).



Let's be honest, these specs were pretty much indisputable last week, but now they're even more certain, guaranteeing that the Razr 60 Ultra will bring quite a few significant upgrades over the Razr 50 Ultra to the table, starting with the best processor available for an Android phone right now.





, remember, packed a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC when a lot of Android flagships offered "standard" Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power, so Motorola clearly has bigger ambitions for its The Razr 50 Ultra, aka Razr Plus (2024) , remember, packed a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC when a lot of Android flagships offered "standard"power, so Motorola clearly has bigger ambitions for its best foldable this time around.





That's made even clearer by the 16 gigs of memory and one terabyte of storage confirmed today, both of which are up from what the most advanced Razr 50 Ultra configuration packed last year and the latter of which actually represents an improvement over what was rumored last week for the Razr 60 Ultra.





Razr Plus over its 4,000mAh cell-packing predecessor. Although slightly thicker than said predecessor, the Along with the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 4,700mAh battery could be the biggest upgrade of the next-genover its 4,000mAh cell-packing predecessor. Although slightly thicker than said predecessor, the Motorola Razr Plus (2025) still sounds remarkably compact based on its virtually guaranteed dimensions, a label that's backed by all of today's glorious "ev-leaked" images.

Now that's a good-looking flip phone!





Don't get me wrong, the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is already without a doubt one of the world's prettiest mobile devices. But this 2025 sequel somehow manages to look even classier, especially in that woody finish that will definitively set it apart from both its forerunners and all Samsung-made competitors.









Naturally, no one knows for sure just yet if that model will be some sort of special edition restricted to certain markets or set to come out in limited numbers around the world. Similarly, the phone's pricing is not set in stone at the moment, although an increase over the Razr 50 Ultra feels like a pretty safe bet.



Whether you'll opt for a wood or vegan leather design and an eye-catching dark green or... an even more stunning pink shade, you should probably expect to pay at least $1,100 in the US for a Motorola Razr Plus (2025) that's likely to be sold at an even higher price in Europe under the Razr 60 Ultra name soon. And that's obviously for an entry-level variant with less than 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage.