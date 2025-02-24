Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Motorola's latest sale bundles the Razr (2023) with two gifts worth $500

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Razr (2023) placed half-opened on a wooden table.
Looking to buy a Motorola foldable with not one but two freebies? Well, it's your lucky day! The Motorola Store sells the Razr (2023) alongside two generous gifts — a Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) with a stylus and keyboard plus a pair of the Moto Buds+. In case you're wondering, the total value of these freebies is $499.98, which sounds like a pretty sweet bargain if you ask us.

The Razr (2023) comes with two gifts worth $500

$699 99
The Motorola Store now sells its Razr (2023) with two lovely freebies. These are the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) with stylus and keyboard ($369.99 value) and the Moto Buds Plus ($129.99 value). That saves you a total of $499.98. While the tablet is immediately added to your cart alongside the smartphone, you must apply coupon code "EARBUDS" to get the wireless earbuds for free.
Buy at Motorola

Save $200 on the Motorola Razr (2024)

$499 99
$699 99
$200 off (29%)
Fancy a more contemporary foldable phone with a larger cover display? The Motorola Razr (2024) might be the one for you. This handset doesn't arrive with freebies at the official store, but you get to save $200 on its original price. The discount is available on all colors and brings the model just under the $500 mark.
Buy at Motorola

Right off the bat, we should point out that the tablet is immediately added to your cart once you click that "Add to card" button on the Motorola phone. To get the $129.99 earbuds for free, you must add coupon code "EARBUDS" (in all caps).

As you can probably imagine, since Motorola is giving away such presents, you'd have to cough up the full retail price of the Motorola Razr (2023) — $699.99. If buying a phone at its original price isn't your cup of tea, consider the Razr (2024). It's currently $200 off at the same seller, bringing it to $499.99 from its $699.99 list price.

While this isn't exactly the most contemporary non-Plus Razr model, it's still a relevant option for budget-conscious shoppers. The handset features a 6.9-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rates and a 1.5-inch AMOLED cover display. Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, which handles daily tasks just fine. Check out our Motorola Razr (2023) review for a more in-depth look at this foldable phone.

What about its software support? After all, this is a 2023 model, right? The Android 13 phone is set to receive three major OS updates, plus four years of security support. In other words, this device should remain safe to use until 2027.

As for the freebies, we've reviewed the Motorola earbuds (see our Moto Buds Plus review for more context) and were impressed by their lightweight design and respectable sound quality with lots of customizations. In other words, if you're after affordable earbuds that check most boxes (and come for free), these should meet your needs.

The Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) is a decent Android tablet as well, featuring an 11.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, four speakers, and satisfactory battery life. Sure, it runs on Android 12L and will be supported until the end of 2025, but hey — it comes for free with all of its included accessories!

If this bundle offer looks good enough to you, we'd suggest acting fast and getting your Razr (2023) before it's too late. Usually, Motorola keeps such freebie offers live for just one week, so keep it in mind.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Motorola RAZR - Deals History
63 stories
24 Feb, 2025
Motorola's latest sale bundles the Razr (2023) with two gifts worth $500
19 Feb, 2025
The Motorola Razr (2024) is still available at a juicy $250 discount on Amazon
11 Feb, 2025
Amazon makes the Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable a Valentine's Day must-buy at a new record low price The sleek Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a must-buy with this huge $420 Amazon discount
10 Jan, 2025
Save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Mocha Mousse at the official store
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
User considers switching to AT&T due to Verizon Dual eSIM nightmare
User considers switching to AT&T due to Verizon Dual eSIM nightmare

Latest News

Google Wallet becomes even more useful for people in the US
Google Wallet becomes even more useful for people in the US
Google update makes these Fitbit smartwatches nearly useless
Google update makes these Fitbit smartwatches nearly useless
Here's why T-Mobile reps should be nervous about the carrier's T-Life push
Here's why T-Mobile reps should be nervous about the carrier's T-Life push
How to safeguard your mobile devices from attack FBI has issued an advisory about
How to safeguard your mobile devices from attack FBI has issued an advisory about
T-Mobile SpaceX users are discovering the remote places where the service can be used
T-Mobile SpaceX users are discovering the remote places where the service can be used
Apple continues to show off its "quiet expertise" in designing chips for its devices
Apple continues to show off its "quiet expertise" in designing chips for its devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless