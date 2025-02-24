Motorola's latest sale bundles the Razr (2023) with two gifts worth $500
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking to buy a Motorola foldable with not one but two freebies? Well, it's your lucky day! The Motorola Store sells the Razr (2023) alongside two generous gifts — a Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) with a stylus and keyboard plus a pair of the Moto Buds+. In case you're wondering, the total value of these freebies is $499.98, which sounds like a pretty sweet bargain if you ask us.
Right off the bat, we should point out that the tablet is immediately added to your cart once you click that "Add to card" button on the Motorola phone. To get the $129.99 earbuds for free, you must add coupon code "EARBUDS" (in all caps).
While this isn't exactly the most contemporary non-Plus Razr model, it's still a relevant option for budget-conscious shoppers. The handset features a 6.9-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rates and a 1.5-inch AMOLED cover display. Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, which handles daily tasks just fine. Check out our Motorola Razr (2023) review for a more in-depth look at this foldable phone.
As for the freebies, we've reviewed the Motorola earbuds (see our Moto Buds Plus review for more context) and were impressed by their lightweight design and respectable sound quality with lots of customizations. In other words, if you're after affordable earbuds that check most boxes (and come for free), these should meet your needs.
The Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) is a decent Android tablet as well, featuring an 11.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, four speakers, and satisfactory battery life. Sure, it runs on Android 12L and will be supported until the end of 2025, but hey — it comes for free with all of its included accessories!
If this bundle offer looks good enough to you, we'd suggest acting fast and getting your Razr (2023) before it's too late. Usually, Motorola keeps such freebie offers live for just one week, so keep it in mind.
Right off the bat, we should point out that the tablet is immediately added to your cart once you click that "Add to card" button on the Motorola phone. To get the $129.99 earbuds for free, you must add coupon code "EARBUDS" (in all caps).
As you can probably imagine, since Motorola is giving away such presents, you'd have to cough up the full retail price of the Motorola Razr (2023) — $699.99. If buying a phone at its original price isn't your cup of tea, consider the Razr (2024). It's currently $200 off at the same seller, bringing it to $499.99 from its $699.99 list price.
While this isn't exactly the most contemporary non-Plus Razr model, it's still a relevant option for budget-conscious shoppers. The handset features a 6.9-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rates and a 1.5-inch AMOLED cover display. Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, which handles daily tasks just fine. Check out our Motorola Razr (2023) review for a more in-depth look at this foldable phone.
What about its software support? After all, this is a 2023 model, right? The Android 13 phone is set to receive three major OS updates, plus four years of security support. In other words, this device should remain safe to use until 2027.
As for the freebies, we've reviewed the Motorola earbuds (see our Moto Buds Plus review for more context) and were impressed by their lightweight design and respectable sound quality with lots of customizations. In other words, if you're after affordable earbuds that check most boxes (and come for free), these should meet your needs.
The Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) is a decent Android tablet as well, featuring an 11.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, four speakers, and satisfactory battery life. Sure, it runs on Android 12L and will be supported until the end of 2025, but hey — it comes for free with all of its included accessories!
If this bundle offer looks good enough to you, we'd suggest acting fast and getting your Razr (2023) before it's too late. Usually, Motorola keeps such freebie offers live for just one week, so keep it in mind.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
24 Feb, 2025Motorola's latest sale bundles the Razr (2023) with two gifts worth $500
19 Feb, 2025The Motorola Razr (2024) is still available at a juicy $250 discount on Amazon
11 Feb, 2025Amazon makes the Motorola Razr+ (2023) foldable a Valentine's Day must-buy at a new record low price The sleek Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a must-buy with this huge $420 Amazon discount
10 Jan, 2025Save $200 on the Motorola Razr+ (2024) in Mocha Mousse at the official store
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: