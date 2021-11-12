Once again, Exynos Galaxy S22 may lag behind Snapdragon 898 models in graphics

Now that Samsung has embraced Arm's designs instead of relying on custom Mongoose cores, the CPU performance of its flagship Exynos chip has considerably improved. To bring graphics up to par with competing chips, Samsung has teamed up with AMD. Despite that, the Exynos 2200 will apparently only help the South Korean company narrow the gap in performance, which would be a feat in itself, but Qualcomm's Snapdragon 898 will maintain an edge
.
Venerated Samsung insider Ice Universe says that Snapdragon 898's GPU, which leaks say is called the Adreno 730, will deliver better than expected performance
and energy efficiency. A Lenovo exec
had earlier said that the Snapdragon 898 GPU would "be upgraded greatly."
That seemingly is not the case, if a leak from Tron is to be believed. He claims that compared to the Exynos 2100, Exynos 2200's GPU offers up to 20 percent better sustained performance and up to 34 percent better peak performance.
The leaker adds that AI and ISP are two other areas in which the Snapdragon 898 has greatly improved.
Both chips will likely be based on the 4nm process, which is actually a polished version of the 5nm tech and not a new node.
The Snapdragon 898 is expected to fuel the top Android phones
of 2022, with the exception of Google Pixel
handsets, which now employ the in-house Tensor chip, and some models of the Galaxy S22 series
.
Tron says that only the Europe and Russia-bound Galaxy S22 models will have the Exynos 2200
under the hood, and other regions, including the ones that traditionally get a Samsung chip, will get the Snapdragon 898 SoC this time because of low Exynos 2200 yield.