Samsung Android Processors Qualcomm

Once again, Exynos Galaxy S22 may lag behind Snapdragon 898 models in graphics

Anam Hamid
By
1
Once again, Exynos 2200 Galaxy S22 may lag behind Snapdragon 898 models in graphics
Now that Samsung has embraced Arm's designs instead of relying on custom Mongoose cores, the CPU performance of its flagship Exynos chip has considerably improved. To bring graphics up to par with competing chips, Samsung has teamed up with AMD. Despite that, the Exynos 2200 will apparently only help the South Korean company narrow the gap in performance, which would be a feat in itself, but Qualcomm's Snapdragon 898 will maintain an edge.

Venerated Samsung insider Ice Universe says that Snapdragon 898's GPU, which leaks say is called the Adreno 730, will deliver better than expected performance and energy efficiency. A Lenovo exec had earlier said that the Snapdragon 898 GPU would "be upgraded greatly."

According to Ice's estimate, Exynos 2200's AMD GPU must be 50 percent faster than Exynos 2100's to be at the same level as the Adreno 730 GPU.

That seemingly is not the case, if a leak from Tron is to be believed. He claims that compared to the Exynos 2100, Exynos 2200's GPU offers up to 20 percent better sustained performance and up to 34 percent better peak performance. 


Per previous reports, both chips will likely use a similar CPU architecture with one Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. Ice reports that Snapdragon 898's CPU currently has some heat dissipation issues, which the company is supposedly trying to resolve.

The leaker adds that AI and ISP are two other areas in which the Snapdragon 898 has greatly improved. 

Both chips will likely be based on the 4nm process, which is actually a polished version of the 5nm tech and not a new node. 

The Snapdragon 898 is expected to fuel the top Android phones of 2022, with the exception of Google Pixel handsets, which now employ the in-house Tensor chip, and some models of the Galaxy S22 series.

Tron says that only the Europe and Russia-bound Galaxy S22 models will have the Exynos 2200 under the hood, and other regions, including the ones that traditionally get a Samsung chip, will get the Snapdragon 898 SoC this time because of low Exynos 2200 yield. 

Qualcomm is expected to lift the curtain off the Snapdragon 898 on November 30 and while there is no word on Exynos 2200's unveiling, it's clear that it will not be revealed on November 19.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless