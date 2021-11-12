Once again, Exynos Galaxy S22 may lag behind Snapdragon 898 models in graphics

Now that Samsung has embraced Arm's designs instead of relying on custom Mongoose cores, the CPU performance of its flagship Exynos chip has considerably improved. To bring graphics up to par with competing chips, Samsung has teamed up with AMD. Despite that, the Exynos 2200 will apparently only help the South Korean company narrow the gap in performance, which would be a feat in itself, but Qualcomm's Snapdragon 898 will maintain an edge





Venerated Samsung insider Ice Universe says that Snapdragon 898's GPU, which leaks say is called the Adreno 730, will deliver better than expected performance and energy efficiency. A Lenovo exec had earlier said that the Snapdragon 898 GPU would "be upgraded greatly."









That seemingly is not the case, if a leak from Tron is to be believed. He claims that compared to the Exynos 2100, Exynos 2200's GPU offers up to 20 percent better sustained performance and up to 34 percent better peak performance.





EXCLUSIVE (Official Benchmark)



Compared to E2100, E2200 GPU is...

Sustained +17~20%

Peak +31~34%



Compared to SD888, E2200 GPU has...

Big difference in 3DMark performance (Wild Life)



ARMv9



* Performance results based on pre-release hardware and software

* Subject to change pic.twitter.com/m6BKqWcgKj — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 10, 2021









The leaker adds that AI and ISP are two other areas in which the Snapdragon 898 has greatly improved.





Both chips will likely be based on the 4nm process, which is actually a polished version of the 5nm tech and not a new node.









Tron says that only the Europe and Russia-bound Galaxy S22 models will have the Exynos 2200 under the hood, and other regions, including the ones that traditionally get a Samsung chip, will get the Snapdragon 898 SoC this time because of low Exynos 2200 yield.



