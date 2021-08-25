Notifications
Processors Lenovo

Snapdragon 898 to have big GPU upgrade, says a Lenovo official

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
While the Snapdragon 888 is already a very powerful processor, its successor should bring even better performance, as reports continue coming in about Qualcomm’s next flagship chip.

The General Manager of Lenovo China’s Mobile Business Group, Chen Jin, says the Snapdragon 898 will have a much-improved GPU. Jin did so in a post on Weibo teasing the upcoming Lenovo Legion 3 Pro, stating that the device will come with “the top tuning capabilities in the industry”.

Jin went as far as to include the chip’s codename, which is SM8450. The fact that an official exec of such a big tech company went ahead and stated that publicly is not something we see often. This leaves no doubt that the Snapdragon 898 will offer significant improvements in the graphics department.

The GPU of the Snapdragon 898 is said to be the Adreno 730. Judging by its name, it sounds like a significant leap over the Snapdragon 888’s Adreno 660 GPU. Recently there were other reports about the upcoming Snapdragon processor as well.


Well-known tipster Evan Blass leaked a bunch of information on the chip’s specs. According to him, the Snapdragon 898 chip will consist of Qualcomm Kryo 780 cores built on the ARM Cortex V9 architecture. The ARMv9 architecture offers improved security, vector processing, machine learning, and digital signal processing, compared to the older ARMv8 architecture.
 
According to XDA Developers, the upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor will consist of three CPU core designs in a 1 x 3 x 4 configuration. There should be one Cortex-X2, three Cortex-A710, and four Cortex-A510 ARMv9 architectures.


Qualcomm has struggled with the production of its flagship 888 chip due to the worldwide chip shortage, which has led to the recent launch of less powerful Snapdragon 860 and 778 processors as an alternative. This doesn’t mean that Qualcomm isn’t working on the 898, but it could delay the processor’s launch. 

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is rumored to use this processor instead of the Korean company’s upcoming Exynos CPU made in collaboration with AMD, so the pressure to produce it in time is on.

