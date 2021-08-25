Snapdragon 898 to have big GPU upgrade, says a Lenovo official

According to, the upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor will consist of three CPU core designs in a 1 x 3 x 4 configuration. There should be one Cortex-X2, three Cortex-A710, and four Cortex-A510 ARMv9 architectures.





Qualcomm has struggled with the production of its flagship 888 chip due to the worldwide chip shortage, which has led to the recent launch of less powerful Snapdragon 860 and 778 processors as an alternative. This doesn’t mean that Qualcomm isn’t working on the 898, but it could delay the processor’s launch.