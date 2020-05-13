New Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets launched with a base price tag of $90

Amazon has refreshed the Fire HD 8 lineup with a faster processor, longer battery life, and more storage.









The tablets also get a Game Mode that mutes notification from other apps during gaming sessions.





A little costlier than the previous generation, but still pretty affordable





The Fire HD 8 offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. The internal memory is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. Amazon claims that the model can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. It is available in the colors Black, Plum, Twilight Blue, White, and Slate. Price starts at $90, which is $10 more than that of its predecessor.





The Fire HD 8 Plus comes with 3GB of RAM and it can also be charged wirelessly, but you will have to get a wireless charger yourself. The USB-C charger is faster than the one bundled in with the entry-level version. With this one, you also get a six-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited. The Fire HD 8 Plus will set you back $110 in its base configuration.





And lastly, there is a Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, which, as the name implies, is aimed at children. It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable native storage. Extras include a Kid-Proof Case, 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited which will give your children access to more than 20,000 apps, games, videos, books, and educational content, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee, which means if your kid breaks the slate, Amazon will replace it for free. This one costs $140 and is available in the colors Blue, Pink, and Purple. For those looking to buy two tablets, Amazon is offering a discount of $70.





Pre-orders have started and shipments will begin on June 3.











