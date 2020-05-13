Tablets Amazon

New Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets launched with a base price tag of $90

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 13, 2020, 11:35 AM
New Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets launched with a base price tag of $90
Amazon has refreshed the Fire HD 8 lineup with a faster processor, longer battery life, and more storage.

The new range consists of Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. All are underpinned by a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor which Amazon says will result in a 30 percent performance boost when compared to the previous generation. All three slates sport an 8-inches display and come with USB-C ports for charging.

The tablets also get a Game Mode that mutes notification from other apps during gaming sessions.

A little costlier than the previous generation, but still pretty affordable


The Fire HD 8 offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. The internal memory is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. Amazon claims that the model can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. It is available in the colors Black, Plum, Twilight Blue, White, and Slate. Price starts at $90, which is $10 more than that of its predecessor.

The Fire HD 8 Plus comes with 3GB of RAM and it can also be charged wirelessly, but you will have to get a wireless charger yourself. The USB-C charger is faster than the one bundled in with the entry-level version. With this one, you also get a six-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited. The Fire HD 8 Plus will set you back $110 in its base configuration.

And lastly, there is a Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, which, as the name implies, is aimed at children. It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable native storage. Extras include a Kid-Proof Case, 1 year of FreeTime Unlimited which will give your children access to more than 20,000 apps, games, videos, books, and educational content, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee, which means if your kid breaks the slate, Amazon will replace it for free. This one costs $140 and is available in the colors Blue, Pink, and Purple. For those looking to buy two tablets, Amazon is offering a discount of $70.

Pre-orders have started and shipments will begin on June 3. 



FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault
OnePlus 8 Pro Review
OnePlus 8 Pro Review
Making a whole song just with an iPad Pro
Making a whole song just with an iPad Pro
Leak strongly suggests that a 5G Apple iPad Pro could arrive this year or next
Leak strongly suggests that a 5G Apple iPad Pro could arrive this year or next
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite with $1,100 price and some downgrades possibly in the works
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite with $1,100 price and some downgrades possibly in the works
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless