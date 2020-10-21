Huawei's inability to make new tablets could increase Apple iPad's dominance further



The publication expects global tablet shipments to decrease every year over the course of the next five years.



After a modest decline last year, growth is expected to stay flat in 2020, and most of the demand is expected to come from the education and enterprise sector.



In 2021, the market is forecasted to witness a 10.5 percent global decline. In spite of the downward trajectory, annual shipments are expected to stay above 120 million units between 2021 and 2025.



Huawei, whose smartphone arm is already crumbling under the weight of US sanctions, might also face difficulties releasing new slates if it's unable to get its hands on Huawei, whose smartphone arm is already crumbling under the weight of US sanctions, might also face difficulties releasing new slates if it's unable to get its hands on new components



In In 2019 , the company had a market share of 9.8 percent, which put it behind Samsung who had 15.1 percent of the market. Apple dominated the market with a share of 34.6 percent.









According to estimates, all three companies managed to grow their market share in Q2 2020 , but while Apple saw a paltry increase of 1.3 percent, Samsung and Huawei grew theirs by over 40 percent.



Lenovo also made significant gains and managed to increase its share of the pie by 51 percent.







Currently, Apple still has the lion's share of the market, with Samsung, Huawei, Amazon, and Lenovo trailing behind.



Per today's report, Amazon's slate sales will also receive a setback because it is prioritizing small-size tablets over large models which have increased in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic.



