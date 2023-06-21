Prices for the Nothing Phone (2) reportedly leak in Europe





One other detail about the device that has been kept tight-lipped is the price tag. Carl Pei, Founder and CEO of Nothing, has been extremely cautious and meticulous with his marketing tactic of bringing the second iteration of the Nothing Phone to the U.S. smartphone market. We only get bits and pieces at a time, building up the hype and speculation on how much more of an upgrade the Phone (2) will be over the Phone (1).





However, new info has come to light via the French publication Dealabs Magazine , which is shedding some light on what the Nothing Phone (2) will reportedly cost in Europe. According to the source, they were able to get their hands on the price for the two variations of the phone that will be sold in France.





According to previous leaks, the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be released in both a 256GB and 512GB tier, and this most recent leak corroborates that. In France, the 256GB base model is expected to cost 729€, which roughly converts to $796 USD. That's an $800 USD price tag, which puts this device slightly under other flagships sold in the U.S., with similar storage capacity, such as the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro ($999 USD), the 256GB Samsung S23+ ($999 USD), and the 256GB iPhone 14 Pro ($1099 USD).





Similarly, the leak states that the 512GB version of the Phone (2) is priced at 849€, which roughly converts to $930 USD. Both of these tiers are supposed to have a black and a white variant, just like the original Phone (1) did.





So far, the only specs that have been confirmed for the Nothing Phone (2) are that it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 , come equipped with a 4,700mAh battery , and include support for three years of Android system updates and four years of security updates. Based on what little info we currently have, it is difficult to discern if the rumored price tag is warranted when compared to the competition.





However, Pei has clearly stated that he intends for the Nothing Phone (2) to be a premium device that can compete with the big dogs, with a special interest in attracting iPhone users. At $300 USD less than the current iPhone and the allure design-wise that the first Nothing Phone was, Pei may be uniquely positioned here to enter the highly competitive U.S. smartphone market.