Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Carl Pei confirms premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip for Nothing Phone (2)

Android
1
Carl Pei confirms premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip for Nothing Phone (2)
Nothing CEO, Carl Pei, announced earlier this month that a sequel to the Nothing Phone (1) will be coming this summer and that it will be a premium device. However, since then, there has been a lot of speculation over what the new Nothing Phone (2) will have to offer as far as specs.

One of the biggest questions has been which SoC the device will have. The Nothing Phone (1) is a great phone, but it is very much a mid-ranger carrying the Snapdragon 778G Plus chip from late 2021. Promises that the second gen Nothing Phone will have a more powerful chip have been circulating for some time now, with reported leaks of the specs flooding the internet, including a photo from the Mobile World Congress that fueled rumors that the new device will have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip.

Carl Pei confirms premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip for Nothing Phone (2)

Carl Pei has been known to keep an ear to what is happening in the tech community, and discussion around the expectations for the Nothing Phone (2) is no exception. To address the rumors, he took to Twitter himself this morning to confirm what everyone already knew:


Besides confirming that the Nothing Phone (2) will indeed have a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, Pei also took the time to explain the benefits of going with this chipset over others. Firstly, he highlighted the performance boost that this SoC will bring to the Phone (2) when compared to the Phone (1), which twice as fast according to Nothing's in-house testing. Other benefits he listed were improvements in battery life, network connectivity, and camera capabilities.

Sometimes the latest technology comes at a cost which isn't always justified from a user benefit standpoint. Choosing Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 ensures that Phone (2) remains accessible while delivering a significantly improved experience compared to Phone (1).

As far as camera capabilities, Pei also confirmed that this chip upgrade will make it possible for the camera to have advanced features such as Raw HDR and 4K/60fps recording capabilities. Finally, he explained that cost was also a factor in the decision to go with the Snapdragon 8 Plug Gen 1 instead of the latest and greatest chipset, adding that he wanted to keep the Phone (2) accessible to consumers while also delivering a premium experience to its users.

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Samsung announces the military-ready Galaxy S23 Tactical Edition, XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 scores record new discounts with no strings
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
A majority of Pixel owners will jump to another brand at the next opportunity according to survey
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Mobile workstation Microsoft Surface Pro X is 43% off for a limited time
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
Galaxy Z Flip 5: The first Samsung foldable that has the power to convert iPhone users - worth it?
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
HTC makes it official; new U23 Pro 5G phone to be unveiled May 18th
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Verizon's rumored new Unlimited plans would ask subscribers to pay for perks they now get for free
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
Looking to position itself as a player in search, TikTok offers iOS, Android search widgets
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Limited Edition is not what it sounds like
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless