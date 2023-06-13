Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Nothing Phone (2) announcement date revealed: "Come to the bright side."
The Nothing company is like that new kid on the block that everyone suspects has great potential, with most of the endeavors having left enthusiasts (including ourselves here at PhoneArena) with an overall great impression. Now it is time to see what Nothing does next, as the company has just revealed the announcement date for the Nothing Phone (2).

The date is July 11 at 11 a.m. ET, a month from now, and if we know anything about Nothing, it is that we should expect little teasers here and there to hype up the company's next entry in the oversaturated market that is the world of mobile phones (via 9to5Google). Things should be even more interesting this time around, as the Nothing Phone (2) will be launching in the U.S. first, unlike the last generation, which was first released in Europe.



Specs-wise, leaks point at Nothing stepping up the game with more premium components like the flagship Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm, which is also found in phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra. In fact, in early May, Nothing even came out to not so subtly hint that its next phone will be a premium one.

Besides the super high-end chip, previous leaks have given us reasons to expect 12GB of memory, at least a 256GB storage model, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a 4,700mAh battery. Now this is starting to sound like a more high-end phone. The question is, however, what will the price be?

Well, given that Carl Pei (Former co-founder of OnePlus and founder/CEO of Nothing) said himself that the Nothing Phone (2) is intended to be a premium option, we fully expect the company to try and compete with the big players like Samsung, Google, and Apple.

You can't help but get a David and Goliath feel with this one, as it feels a bit too early for Nothing to take on the same price range as the iPhone 15, Galaxy S23, and Pixel 8. Then again, we can't help but root for Nothing as, at least for now, it feels like just the type of fresh new blood we need to enter the stage.

