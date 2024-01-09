Asus ROG Phone 8 is official: Sleeker, lighter, and packed with power

TL;DR:

Unveiling the ROG Phone 8's camera capabilities













Joining the main camera are a 32MP 3x telephoto lens with optical image stabilization and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there is a sharp 32MP front camera. In 2024, it is no surprise that AI plays a big part in enhancing camera performance, and the case here is no different.



Take the AI Object Sense feature, for instance: it breaks the image into sections – like sky, sea, and sand – and tweaks contrast and saturation for each, promising more vibrant yet natural shots.

Inside the ROG Phone 8's gaming prowess



Let's dive into the ROG Phone 8's performance, a crucial aspect of any gaming phone . At its core is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, backed by Asus' cutting-edge cooling technology.



Asus introduces the 360° SoC Cooling System Gen 2. It features a Rapid-Cooling Conductor placed strategically between the SoC and the phone's metal back, ensuring even heat distribution across all thermal layers.



When you add the AeroActive Cooler X, it aligns with the Rapid-Cooling Conductor, directly cooling the chipset for peak performance. Plus AeroActive Cooler X brings two extra physical buttons for an enhanced gaming experience. There are also built-in AirTrigger controls that mimic a console with support for various gestures like Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming. The ROG Phone 8 steps up its photography game with a 50MP main camera featuring Sony’s IMX890 sensor – the same one found in devices like the OnePlus 11 . It is equipped with a 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer for super smooth videos and steady shots. And yes, it can shoot 8K UHD at 24fps.Joining the main camera are a 32MP 3x telephoto lens with optical image stabilization and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, there is a sharp 32MP front camera. In 2024, it is no surprise that AI plays a big part in enhancing camera performance, and the case here is no different.Take the AI Object Sense feature, for instance: it breaks the image into sections – like sky, sea, and sand – and tweaks contrast and saturation for each, promising more vibrant yet natural shots.Let's dive into the ROG Phone 8's performance, a crucial aspect of any. At its core is thechipset, backed by Asus' cutting-edge cooling technology.Asus introduces the 360° SoC Cooling System Gen 2. It features a Rapid-Cooling Conductor placed strategically between the SoC and the phone's metal back, ensuring even heat distribution across all thermal layers.When you add the AeroActive Cooler X, it aligns with the Rapid-Cooling Conductor, directly cooling the chipset for peak performance. Plus AeroActive Cooler X brings two extra physical buttons for an enhanced gaming experience. There are also built-in AirTrigger controls that mimic a console with support for various gestures like Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming.









Asus offers the ROG Phone 8 in three storage options: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and a 24GB/1TB version exclusive to the Pro model. It ships with



Sound-wise, the phone steps up its game by integrating Dirac Virtuo technology. Dirac, a Swedish audio tech firm known for its digital sound optimization, brings spatial sound to any type of headphones – wired, Bluetooth, or USB-C. This means you can expect a cinema-like audio experience whether gaming, streaming movies, or jamming to music.

What about ROG Phone 8 battery and charging?

With all its power, you are probably wondering about the ROG Phone 8's battery life. It packs a 5,500mAh battery, supporting both fast and wireless charging. Asus claims it can go from 0% to 100% in about 39 minutes. The battery is said to last up to 3.4 hours of intense gaming, 23 hours of video streaming, or 17 hours of browsing Instagram. Of course, we have to test the phone to verify these figures.

What is the price, and when it will be available?







The launch is set for February in the UK and Europe. As for when it hits the US shelves, that is still under wraps, with Asus planning to announce the date later. Asus offers the ROG Phone 8 in three storage options: 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and a 24GB/1TB version exclusive to the Pro model. It ships with Android 14 and ROG UI, boasting gamer-centric software features like Background mode, letting you run games in the background to keep your quest going even when you are not actively playing.Sound-wise, the phone steps up its game by integrating Dirac Virtuo technology. Dirac, a Swedish audio tech firm known for its digital sound optimization, brings spatial sound to any type of headphones – wired, Bluetooth, or USB-C. This means you can expect a cinema-like audio experience whether gaming, streaming movies, or jamming to music.With all its power, you are probably wondering about the ROG Phone 8's battery life. It packs a 5,500mAh battery, supporting both fast and wireless charging. Asus claims it can go from 0% to 100% in about 39 minutes. The battery is said to last up to 3.4 hours of intense gaming, 23 hours of video streaming, or 17 hours of browsing Instagram. Of course, we have to test the phone to verify these figures.Asus has set the ROG Phone 8's starting price at $1,099.99 for the 12GB/256GB base model. There is a special pre-order deal, though, dropping the price to $999.99. If you are eyeing the beefier ROG Phone 8 Pro with 16GB/512GB, it will cost you $1,199.99.The launch is set for February in the UK and Europe. As for when it hits the US shelves, that is still under wraps, with Asus planning to announce the date later.

The ROG Phone 8 boasts a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED screen with LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) technology. This combo delivers not just stunning visuals but also power efficiency. The cool part about LTPO? It can change the screen's refresh rate on the fly, depending on what you are watching or playing.The ROG Phone 8 steps up its game with a refresh rate that goes up to 165Hz for buttery-smooth gaming experiences. Its touch sampling rate hits a remarkable 720Hz, ensuring lightning-fast responsiveness. Plus, with a peak brightness of 2500 nits, you can enjoy gaming or movie-watching even under direct sunlight without any hassle.The ROG Phone 8 has slimmed down its bezels, achieving a 94% display-to-body ratio. And for added durability, the screen is shielded with Gorilla Glass Victus 2, making it tougher against scratches and drops.Wrapping up with a key feature for gamers, the ROG Phone 8 includes an eye protection mode. This reduces blue light, which is known to cause eye strain and mess with sleep patterns. It is an important feature, especially for those long gaming sessions.