Vote now: How often do you use your phone for work-related tasks?

Smartphones are fun and all, but can you really get some work stuff done using only one of these tiny devices? We know smartphones have the processing power of a regular desktop computer from a decade ago (gross oversimplification), so the sheer silicon power shouldn't be an issue.RAM is also abundant nowadays in smartphones; there are models currently launching with 24GB of RAM, and that's more than what my work laptop has. So, it all boils down to interfaces and software.The screens of modern smartphones are relatively small compared to laptops, so it's pretty hard to do precise work that involves a lot of pixel-level point and click, selecting stuff, and so on, especially with your clumsy sausage-like finger (I know mine are like this).Things are a tad better if you're using a stylus, but it still requires a lot of practice and finesse to achieve precision. And besides, there aren't that many models that are doing the stylus thing right (Galaxy Notes and Ultras come to mind).Of course, all of the above depends on the specific requirements of your work. But for me personally, smartphones are not quite there yet. I tried to sign a document, edit a part of it, and send it via email, and it was pretty time-consuming and nerve-wracking, even though I used a Galaxy S22 Ultra.So, we want to know. How often do you use your mobile device for work-related tasks? Do you think smartphones will be able to replace traditional computers in the future, regarding work-related stuff? Or is there an unsurmountable interface barrier that will prevent that from ever happening? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.