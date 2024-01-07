Nubia’s powerful gaming smartphone is now available in the US
Originally introduced in China last year, nubia’s powerful Red Magic 9 Pro gaming smartphone is now available in the United States. In fact, anyone can buy the flagship from anywhere in the world via the company’s international webstore.
However, North America has its own store, so customers can pick the Red Magic 9 Pro for as low as $650, which is an incredible price for such a powerful device. The most expensive version of the Red Magic 9 Pro costs $800 and comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal memory, whereas the cheapest has “only” 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
For $650, you get one of the best flagships available on the market. The Red Magic 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and boasts a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 2,480 x 1,116 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
The cherry on top is the massive 6,500 mAh battery (with 80W charging support), one of the biggest ever seen in a flagship. If you’re looking for a flagship and can’t afford Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 or any of the other top-tier phones launched in the last couple of months, the Red Magic 9 Pro is a great option.
However, North America has its own store, so customers can pick the Red Magic 9 Pro for as low as $650, which is an incredible price for such a powerful device. The most expensive version of the Red Magic 9 Pro costs $800 and comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal memory, whereas the cheapest has “only” 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Keep in mind that if you’re in the US and order the 16/512GB (Snowfall) model, your order will be shipped out in 2-3 weeks. The other two models, 12/256GB Sleet) and 16/512GB (Cyclone) will ship right away though.
For $650, you get one of the best flagships available on the market. The Red Magic 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and boasts a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 2,480 x 1,116 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
As far as the camera goes, the Red Magic 9 Pro features a triple-camera setup that comprises of 50-megapixel, 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel sensors. Also, the phone packs a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.
The cherry on top is the massive 6,500 mAh battery (with 80W charging support), one of the biggest ever seen in a flagship. If you’re looking for a flagship and can’t afford Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 or any of the other top-tier phones launched in the last couple of months, the Red Magic 9 Pro is a great option.
Things that are NOT allowed: