Vote now: How much time do you spend playing games on your mobile device each week?
Mobile gaming is here to stay, no matter whether we like it or not. If you ask me, there are very few mobile games that are worth your while, and the majority are cheap, money-grabbing, addictive excuses for games.
Don't get me wrong, I played a game called Empires and Puzzles for five years straight and sank hundreds of dollars before quitting. Now I occasionally play racing games such as F1, Motorsport Manager, and other similar types.
As we all know, people who are devoted to mobile tech tend to have different habits than the average US citizen. I guess most of us have one or two favorite games that we play on a regular basis, so it's not that hard to check your phone and get the exact time spent on those games.
Recently, I stumbled upon one interesting statistic from Statista, measuring the hours people in the US played games on their mobile devices on a weekly basis. And while I now fall into the most common 1–5 hour group, it's interesting to see how things stand with our loyal fanbase.
So, vote in our poll, and let's see how much time these games eat out of our week. And there's no judgment involved; in the end, if it makes you happy and doesn't harm anyone in the process, there's no reason not to indulge yourself.
