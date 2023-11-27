Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Cyber Monday drops major deals on phones!
Save big on all phone devices now. Big discounts on Samsung, Google, and Motorola.

Vote now: How much time do you spend playing games on your mobile device each week?

Games Polls
How much time do you spend playing games on your mobile device each week?
Mobile gaming is here to stay, no matter whether we like it or not. If you ask me, there are very few mobile games that are worth your while, and the majority are cheap, money-grabbing, addictive excuses for games.

Don't get me wrong, I played a game called Empires and Puzzles for five years straight and sank hundreds of dollars before quitting. Now I occasionally play racing games such as F1, Motorsport Manager, and other similar types.

Recently, I stumbled upon one interesting statistic from Statista, measuring the hours people in the US played games on their mobile devices on a weekly basis. And while I now fall into the most common 1–5 hour group, it's interesting to see how things stand with our loyal fanbase.

As we all know, people who are devoted to mobile tech tend to have different habits than the average US citizen. I guess most of us have one or two favorite games that we play on a regular basis, so it's not that hard to check your phone and get the exact time spent on those games.

So, vote in our poll, and let's see how much time these games eat out of our week. And there's no judgment involved; in the end, if it makes you happy and doesn't harm anyone in the process, there's no reason not to indulge yourself.

How much time do you spend playing games on your mobile device each week?

Vote View Result

More Polls:
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

A bunch of cheap Samsung smartphones are getting their Android 14 update right now
A bunch of cheap Samsung smartphones are getting their Android 14 update right now
The greatest ever OnePlus 11 deal is here just in time for Christmas
The greatest ever OnePlus 11 deal is here just in time for Christmas
Vote now: How much time do you spend playing games on your mobile device each week?
Vote now: How much time do you spend playing games on your mobile device each week?
Google Messages brings Ultra HDR photo sharing to RCS chats
Google Messages brings Ultra HDR photo sharing to RCS chats
Stop using peepholes! Get an Echo Show 5 and video doorbell for peanuts and enter the 21st century now
Stop using peepholes! Get an Echo Show 5 and video doorbell for peanuts and enter the 21st century now
Mobile data traffic in Europe to triple in less than five years
Mobile data traffic in Europe to triple in less than five years
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless