Vote now: Would you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at €1,299/$1,299
The big summer foldable launch is upon us! Samsung will unveil its next-generation foldable models sometime in July, but as per tradition, leaks and rumors are flying all over the place. The latest one concerns the Galaxy Flip 5 and, most importantly, its price tag.

Samsung's best-selling foldable series has been quite successful (the best-selling part kind of implies it), and this is mainly due to the relatively low price tag. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, for example, launched at $999, cheaper than many non-folding devices.

Many people hailed the Z Flip series as the first truly affordable foldable model, but according to the latest leak, this might change soon. The information suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could launch in Europe with a rather "unfortunate" price of 1,299 euros.

Even though smartphone prices in Europe don't always translate to the same numbers in dollars, we're most likely looking at something in the range of $1,200 (If this report turns out to be true). So, one of the most important questions is, "Would you buy the new model at this price?"

To put this into perspective, the latest model sporting the same form factor, the Motorola Razr+, retails in the US for $999, the same as the previous generation Galaxy Flip. This could pose a real danger to Samsung's hegemony in the foldable market. We can't wait to pit these two against each other, but in the meantime, would you consider buying the Z Flip 5 at the rumored €1,299/$1,299 price? 

Vote and comment on the foldable situation in the section below.

Would you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at €1,299/$1,299?

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless