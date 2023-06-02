Vote now: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is out! Would you buy one?
The battle of the clamshell foldables just got more fierce! Motorola officially unveiled its fourth-generation offerings, namely the Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra (Razr Plus in the States). The latter comes with some great features, the most noticeable of which is the massive cover display, which spans over the whole front half of the phone.
Not everything is roses and unicorns, though. The hinge is not as tight as the one in the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (which can be both a positive and a negative), and the water protection is a bit weak (IP52 is splash-proof, to put it simply). The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to retail for around $1000 in the States, which puts it in the right spot to compete with the Galazy Z Flip.
There are other bells and whistles as well: the camera system is pretty decent and takes realistic shots, the crease is almost non-existent, the chipset is quite powerful (although it's not the latest one), and the inner display is very bright and vivid.
Not everything is roses and unicorns, though. The hinge is not as tight as the one in the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (which can be both a positive and a negative), and the water protection is a bit weak (IP52 is splash-proof, to put it simply). The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to retail for around $1000 in the States, which puts it in the right spot to compete with the Galazy Z Flip.
But the big question here is: Would people buy this solid clamshell foldable? Or go for something familiar, such as the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5? That's what we're trying to find out today with our newest poll. Vote and comment, people!
More Polls:
Things that are NOT allowed: