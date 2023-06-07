Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Vote now: Would you buy the Apple Vision Pro at $3,500?


The next big thing in consumer electronics is finally here! The Apple Vision Pro was announced during the annual WWDC event this year, ending a long streak of rumors, speculations, and uncertainty.

Apple calls it a "Spatial Computer" in order to differentiate from all the "headsets" out and about, and it's a bold move. The company has a great history of inventing names that stick like gum on your shoe, but will this thing really stick around? Only time will tell.

The device itself is both impressive and meme-worthy. Again, when Apple shows a brand-new product, the whole internet is usually polarized about it. The Vision Pro is no exception. It has a cord running down like a strаnage snake/life support line down to your pocket, it looks pretty weird from a certain angle but on the other hand the implementation looks great.

The things you can do, the ability to blend the real world with the virtual one, the eye-tracking and gesture navigation, it all looks pretty polished. But it still sits on your face and requires the said gestures to operate.

And, like all other headsets, it's a one-person device. You can't (really) share the moment with someone else, while wearing the Vision Pro. And then, there's the price, $3,500 is pretty steep, even considering all the cutting-edge tech inside.

So, the question today is: "Would you buy the Apple Vision Pro at its current price point?" Any early adopters out there? Vote in our poll and share you thoughts in the comments below. And be sure to check out our separate dиscussion article and see what people think about this "Spatial Computer."



