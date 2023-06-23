Vote now: OnePlus V Fold - hot or not?

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Another foldable phone is about to join the party, according to the latest leaks and rumors. Pictures of an alleged OnePlus foldable model have surfaced, courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer from OnLeaks, and the design of this new foldable warrior looks very slim and sleek.

There are several key points that we can take from the leaked renders. First, as we said above, the OnePlus V looks very slim. It also appears to sport a textured back, similar to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, possibly hinting at some kind of leather as the main material.



Second, according to the information, this could turn out to be the first foldable phone with a periscope zoom lens system. One of the areas where most fodlables lag behind nowadays is the camera. The main camera is believed to be a 50MP sensor with Hasselblad lens treatment, and the selfie camera could be a 32MP one, according to the leak.

Further down the alleged spec sheet, we find that the main display will be a huge 8-inch LTPO panel with 2K resolution and a dynamic refresh rate, while the cover screen looks like a 6+ incher that stretches from side to side. There's a capacitive fingerprint scanner on the side of the phone and no crease on the main display (although these marketing images could've been "fixed' to show no crease).

So, the question here is, "Do you like what you see?" Do you think the OnePlus V Fold is a hot new foldable that will challenge Samsung and change the status quo? Vote in the poll and comment in the section below.

