Vote now: Would you buy the Pixel Fold at $1,799?
Another day, another foldable device about to hit the market. Well, things might not be THAT dynamic and dramatic, but the Pixel Fold is one of the most anticipated smartphones in the past couple of months.
There have been countless rumors about Google's foldable, ranging from “it will be great” to “it's never going to happen.” The latest one, coming from Jon Prosser, details the announcement dates, pre-order window, and general availability of the Pixel Fold, along with its price.
Now, it's all very interesting, and you can check out our Pixel Fold hub to deep dive into all the details, but there's one major factor that could swing the scales (in either direction, actually). The price of the Google Pixel Fold.
So, today we've decided to see how people are feeling about the aforementioned price. Would you buy this exciting new foldable for $1,799? Google is not that generous with trade-in deals and rebates, especially when launching a new device, so we can't hope for a huge price cut at launch. Vote in the poll and share your thoughts on the Google Pixel Fold in the comments below.
According to Prosser, the Google Pixel Fold will be announced on May 10, with pre-orders from the Google Store starting on the same date. The new foldable will become widely available (if there's such a thing with Google phones) on June 27.
Again, according to Jon Prosser, the device will start at $1,799, which is more or less in the same ballpark as the Galaxy Fold devices. On the other hand, Chinese foldables are becoming more aggressive, not only with pricing but also with specs. Just take a look at the Honor Magic Vs.
