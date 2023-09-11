Vote now: What new feature would convince you to buy an iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max?

Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in
We're mere hours away from the official announcement of the next generation of iPhone devices, the iPhone 15 series. Apple's Wonderlust event is happening on September 12 at 10 a.m. Pacific, and this time around we expect some interesting changes to the iPhone lineup.

Let's start with the obvious: USB-C. The port is finally coming to all iPhones, and it doesn't matter if it was done voluntarily or if the EU had to intervene to make this happen. The fact of the matter is that we will have one less connector to worry about. 

Then there's the all-new titanium frame on the Pro and Pro Max modes, more or less the first use of such material in a mainstream phone (yeah, we know, the Essential Phone had a titanium frame). This will make the Pro models lighter and potentially tougher (and also more expensive).

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will also feature a new Action Button, replacing the old and boring mute switch (we're joking, we like the mute switch). Of course, the new A17 Bionic chipset will also make its debut, along with bigger batteries, slimmer bezels, and some iOS 17 tricks.

We completely forgot about the rumored periscope zoom lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple might be a bit late to the party with this, but if done right, it could turn the Pro Max into an unstoppable machine and a true camera phone. So, which one of these would convince you to go ahead and pull the trigger on a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro Max?

What feature would convince you to buy an iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max??

Vote View Result


