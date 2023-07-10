Vote now: Do you think USB-C will be a game changer for the iPhone 15?
The iPhone 15 series is coming! There are a lot of leaks and rumors about Apple's next-gen lineup, but one thing is certain: This year, the iPhone will sport a brand-new (for the series) port, the USB-C charging and data transfer standard.
Apple had to do this, and not entirely voluntarily, as the EU went pretty far and threatened to ban iPhone sales in Europe, but let's focus on the end result. The iPhone 15 will be a USB-C device, finally. And with this transition, some inevitable upgrades are heading our way.
Second, the Lightning is finally gone, and all new iPhones will be joining the modern world, catching up to iPads, MacBooks, and other USB-C adopters (even in Apple's own ecosystem). This will surely end an era of frustration of various kinds.
First, the USB-C supports faster charging, and even though Apple might try to limit the speed or reserve the fastest possible charging for the Pro models, nonetheless, we're about to see an improvement.
We're interested how users are seeing this change, and hence our new poll is trying to measure just that. Do you think that the USB-C will change the game for the iPhone? Meaning make it an even more complete device and also make some Android users switch? Vote in the poll, and share your thoughts in the comment section below.
