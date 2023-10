Vote now: What's your favorite product from the Made by Google event?

Pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon now The Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon. The smartphone one of the brightest screens and most impressive cameras. Currently, all colors are available for pre-order. Pre-order at Amazon Google Pixel 8: pre-order at Amazon today The Google Pixel 8 can now be pre-ordered at Amazon. Presently, all three color versions of the device are available for pre-order. Pre-order at Amazon Pre-order the Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy and save up to $360 with a trade-in Complete your Google ecosystem with a new Google Pixel Watch 2. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $360 as a trade-in credit. $360 off (90%) Trade-in $39 99 $399 99 Pre-order at BestBuy

Pixel 8

What's your favorite product from the Made by Google event? Pixel 8 Pro Pixel 8 Pixel Buds Pro Pixel Watch 2 Android 14 Other (leave a comment) Pixel 8 Pro 72.22% Pixel 8 8.33% Pixel Buds Pro 0% Pixel Watch 2 2.78% Android 14 11.11% Other (leave a comment) 5.56%



The, on the other hand, has shrunk and will make the compact Android market even more interesting, challenging other small flagships, such as the Asus Zenfone and Sony Xperia 5 lineup. But this wasn't all Google unveiled on October 4. The Pixel Buds Pro received a much-needed update, bringing flagship features to Google's earbuds.The Buds Pro now have lower latency, better noise cancellation, clearer calls, new colors, and a slew of software enhancements to make your life even easier. And let's not forget about the Pixel Watch 2 , Google's second attempt at cracking the smartwatch equation. The new Pixel Watch has better battery life, new safety features, a polished user experience, and an upgraded heart-rate sensor.Last but not least, Android 14 made its official debut with the Pixels, and even though we knew most of the features already, thanks to the Beta program, the next version of the mobile OS will gradually find its way to users around the world. Pixel users will be first, of course.So, which one of these products do you find the most exciting? Vote in our poll and share your comments in the section below!