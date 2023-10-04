Vote now: What's your favorite product from the Made by Google event?

Pre-order Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Google Polls
The wait is finally over! Google lifted the curtain on a whole bunch of new and exciting products, and after months of leaks and rumors, the new Pixel 8 series is finally here. The Pixel 8 Pro, with its new Tensor G3 processor, mighty camera system, and software magic, is poised to give them Galaxies and iPhones a serious run for their money.

The Pixel 8, on the other hand, has shrunk and will make the compact Android market even more interesting, challenging other small flagships, such as the Asus Zenfone and Sony Xperia 5 lineup. But this wasn't all Google unveiled on October 4. The Pixel Buds Pro received a much-needed update, bringing flagship features to Google's earbuds.

The Buds Pro now have lower latency, better noise cancellation, clearer calls, new colors, and a slew of software enhancements to make your life even easier. And let's not forget about the Pixel Watch 2, Google's second attempt at cracking the smartwatch equation. The new Pixel Watch has better battery life, new safety features, a polished user experience, and an upgraded heart-rate sensor.

Last but not least, Android 14 made its official debut with the Pixels, and even though we knew most of the features already, thanks to the Beta program, the next version of the mobile OS will gradually find its way to users around the world. Pixel users will be first, of course.

So, which one of these products do you find the most exciting? Vote in our poll and share your comments in the section below!

What's your favorite product from the Made by Google event?

Vote View Result


Loading Comments...

