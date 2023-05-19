Vote now: Pixel 8 Pro - hot or not?

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The Google Pixel 7a is still hot from the hardware oven, but leaks about the next full-fledged flagship of the company are as frequent as raindrops in May. The latest leak claims to show the actual Pixel 8 Pro device in a hands-on video (now removed). Of course, screenshots from the said video are circulating around like flies over... you get the picture.

Now, these pictures pretty much confirm prior leaks about the Pixel 8 lineup, especially when it comes to the design of the series. You can do a deep dive into specs and built-in thermometers if you like, but today's poll is focused more on the way things look.

Do you think the Pixel 8 Pro is hot? Or is the design becoming dated now? We have the same overall shape, materials, and colors, and the camera bar is also in its usual place, although there's a slight change in the cutout for the cameras and the distribution of sensors.

When Google launched the Pixel 6 series in 2021, the design change was quite significant compared to the previous generation. Since then, Google has been making subtle updates and changes to the design, resulting in three generations of Pixels (not even counting the A series) looking pretty much the same.

So, do you like the new Pixel 8 Pro? Is it a timeless design that you just don't need to tweak much (just like with the iPhone 12 onward), or do we need a bigger and bolder change? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless