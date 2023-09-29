Vote now: Are you excited about the upcoming Pixel 8 series?
The Pixel 8 series is mere days away, and in typical smartphone launch fashion, we know almost everything about Google's next flagship duo. The leaks have been pouring over us like October rain (sorry Guns'n'Roses), and everything is out in the open.
We know the names, we know the plyers and we know their statistics. The Pixel 8 will come with a 6.2-inch OLED display, two cameras on the back, the next-generation Tensor G3 in-house developed SoC, and three funky-sounding colors: Licorice, Peony, and Haze.
These specs might not sound as much, but Pixel phones make up for the lost hardware ground with some nifty little software features. We expect Night Sight in video recording, Magic Eraser in audio, staggered HDR, Super-Res zoom, Macro Focus, and many other interesting features to make your experience unmistakably Pixel.
Vote in our poll, and leave your comment in the section below.
The bigger brother, the Pixel 8 Pro, features a 6.7-inch display, 12GB of RAM, three cameras on its back, including a periscope zoom lens with 5x optical zoom, a 5,000mAh battery, and three funky colors, as well: Licorice, Porcelain, and Sky.
So, after all those leaks, after you already know most of the specs, it's time to ask the question. Are you excited about the upcoming Pixel 8 series? Do you think it will create ripples in the smartphone ocean? Do you think Google will expand its 2% market share in the US with the new Pixels, given the unimpressive iPhone 15 launch and all the overheating issues plaguing Apple's new flagships.
