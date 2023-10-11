Vote now: Amazon Prime Day in October is here; what have you bought?

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Amazon Prime Day is now split into two parts, and the October segment is already underway. This is good news, as you now have two chances at one of the most significant shopping extravaganzas of the year.

So, you missed the July event and feel a bit disappointed. No worries; there is no need to wait until Black Friday. Amazon tested this two-event concept last year, and the results must've been good because Prime Day in October is back!

If you're looking for a new phone, you should definitely check out our Prime Day Phone deals and Prime Day Samsung deals, but there is plenty of other stuff to be excited about. Noise-canceling headphones? Check! Bluetooth speakers? Check! Tablets, smartwatches and pretty much anything you might want is discounted on Prime Day.

People often look down on such events or even frown a bit when it comes to shopping events and deals, but the fact of the matter is that we don't get such discounts out of Prime Day and Black Friday. So, there's a real chance to save real money, and that's good, right?

Have you already bought anything? I've got a new Apple Watch Series 8 on sale and am planning to pull the trigger on a second-generation AirPods. Share your happy purchases in the comment section and vote in our poll.

Amazon Prime Day in October is here; what have you bought?

Vote View Result


