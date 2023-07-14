Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

Vote now: What did you spend your money on this Prime Day?

Polls
Vote now: What did you spend your money on this Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is officially over, and this year the event was as hot as the weather around July 11–12. We had great discounts on pretty much everything, and Samsung joined in, as always, slashing some of its flagship phones almost to half price.

The biggest summer shopping event brought us deals on tablets, wearables, audio products, and anything else you can really think of. Personally, I was hunting for a nice pair of earbuds to swap out my girlfriend's dreadful Apple AirPods Pro.

And it was a successful mission; I found a pair of Sony Linkbuds S at half price. I wasn't able to snag a Coros Pace 2 to help me be more serious and motivated about my running, but hey, you can't have it all.

What about you? What did you spend your money on during this year's Prime Day? Something summery, perhaps? A Bluetooth speaker for the beach, a new fitness tracker to sculpt that body, or maybe you got a pair of earbuds, just like me, to take your music everywhere.

But let's stop guessing. Vote in our poll and let us know in the comment section below.

What did you spend your money on this prime day?

Vote View Result

More Polls:

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless