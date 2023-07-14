Vote now: What did you spend your money on this Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is officially over, and this year the event was as hot as the weather around July 11–12. We had great discounts on pretty much everything, and Samsung joined in, as always, slashing some of its flagship phones almost to half price.
The biggest summer shopping event brought us deals on tablets, wearables, audio products, and anything else you can really think of. Personally, I was hunting for a nice pair of earbuds to swap out my girlfriend's dreadful Apple AirPods Pro.
What about you? What did you spend your money on during this year's Prime Day? Something summery, perhaps? A Bluetooth speaker for the beach, a new fitness tracker to sculpt that body, or maybe you got a pair of earbuds, just like me, to take your music everywhere.
And it was a successful mission; I found a pair of Sony Linkbuds S at half price. I wasn't able to snag a Coros Pace 2 to help me be more serious and motivated about my running, but hey, you can't have it all.
But let's stop guessing. Vote in our poll and let us know in the comment section below.
