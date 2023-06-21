Vote now: What are you looking forward to buying on Amazon Prime Day?

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Amazon Prime Day is nigh! The dates have been announced; this year's event will commence on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT in the U.S. and run for 48 hours through July 12. It's one of the biggest shopping events of the year and a great way to get something you've always wanted at a great price.

One of the best things about APD is that it's just in time for the summer, and you don't have to wait until November to shop for that great camera phone you just need on the beach ASAP. Amazon is this huge, huge virtual store, and you can find almost everything there.

Any particular items you're itching to snag? Most of the big smartphone reveals won't be happening until later in the year, so there might not be too many new things to get hyped about. That said, there are still some older devices that are worth grabbing if you come across them.

And there are timeless classics like Sony's noise canceling headphones (pretty much any generation will do), tablets, smartwatches, and, of course, all kinds of accessories such as chargers, cases, cables, selfie sticks—you name it.

I'll probably try to get a Coros Pace running watch at a discount this year, and spend most of the summer and autumn putting it through its paces (pun intended). What about you?

