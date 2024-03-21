Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

A 24% Spring Sale discount propels Google's Pixel Watch to the top of the budget watch rankings

Can't wait for the Pixel Watch 3, but don't want to break the bank on the Pixel Watch 2? Well, that leaves you with one other choice, and that is to go for the OG Pixel Watch, which, by the way, is a real steal on Amazon right now!

The LTE model of Google's first-ever smartwatch is discounted by $80 for Amazon's Spring Sale shopping event. So, you are looking at a price cut of 24% if you get your new fancy smartwatch through this deal today.

This stylish timepiece comes in a Matte Black case with an Obsidian Active band, and you won’t go unnoticed wearing it. The other thing that shouldn’t go unnoticed is its price. Now, there’s a 24% discount for the LTE version, so act fast!
There are many smartwatches out there, but if you’re a Google Pixel aficionado, you have to have it, right? Don’t forget that it’s a gen-first device, so there are shortcomings, as manufacturers rarely get things 100% right on the first tryout.

Boasting a round, pebble-shaped design that's both minimalistic and stylish, the Pixel Watch caters to those who prefer smaller devices with its 41mm size.

Despite its appealing aesthetics and fitness tracking capabilities via Fitbit integration, the Pixel Watch faces criticism for its one-day battery life and proprietary band swapping mechanism.

However, the device has stirred mixed reactions, primarily due to its small size, which may not appeal to everyone, and the use of the outdated Exynos 9110 processor, affecting performance compared to other smartwatches like Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 series. Despite these drawbacks, the Pixel Watch stands out for its premium stainless steel construction, offering durability and a variety of band options for customization.

Software-wise, the Pixel Watch integrates Fitbit for fitness tracking but experiences some first-gen hiccups, including occasional performance stutters and bugs. While Google has made efforts to refine the experience through updates, the smartwatch still lags behind competitors like Apple and Samsung in terms of smoothness and functionality integration.

