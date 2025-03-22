Pixel users report higher GPU benchmark scores after recent updates





Android 16 saw its Vulkan score hit 9397, a 34% improvement over the average Vulkan score for the Pixel 6 Pro . The phone's OpenCL score on Geekbench 6 rose 13.5% from the average score for the model. The Pixel 6 Pro were scheduled to lose Android support once Android 15 was released, Instead, Android 16 and Android 17.

After the release of the March Pixel Feature Drop for those running the stable version of Android 15, some Pixel models also showed an increase in their benchmark GPU scores. The March Pixel Feature Drop included new GPU drivers and the Android 16 Beta shipped with even newer GPU drivers.





We should point out that just because a Pixel model has a higher benchmark score on a GPU test, based on the game or app you're running, you might not notice any improvement in the graphics. If you want to check out the numbers for yourself on your own Pixel, you can install the Geekbench 6 app from the Play Store by tapping on this link . If you want to check the real-world implications for the improvement in Pixel GPU benchmark scores, open up a mobile game that you're extremely familiar with and play.



