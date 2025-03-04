The Google Pixel feature drop for March 2025 is here with goodies for phones, watches, and tablets

For Pixel phones

1. AI-powered Scam Protection : This feature uses on-device AI to detect conversation patterns commonly used by scammers in real-time, notifying users during calls and text messaging if the person on the other end may be a potential scammer. This feature is available on here





2. Stream like a pro : Users can now connect their Pixel phone with a GoPro or other Pixel phone camera to use with streaming apps to display different angles. This should make for more immersive videos that look more professionally done. This feature is available on Pixel 9 phones.





3. Create stickers and images of people in Pixel Studio : Pixel Studio now allows users to create stickers and images of people using text-to-image prompts. Simply type a description of a person or scene, or choose a style like "video game" or "3D cartoon," and watch as Pixel Studio brings it to life. This feature is available on Pixel 9 phones.





4. More Google AI features in more countries : Google is expanding its AI features, such as Pixel Screenshots, Pixel Studio, Pixel AI weather reports, Pollen tracker, and AI-powered summaries in the Recorder app, to Japan and Germany. Pixel Screenshots, Pixel Studio, and Pixel AI weather reports in the Weather app will be available on Pixel 9 phones in Germany. Japan will get all the aforementioned, plus the pollen tracker in the Weather app and AI-powered summaries in the Recorder app, on Pixel 9 phones and select Pixel 8 Pro phones.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy 5. Satellite SOS and messaging expansion : The Satellite SOS feature is expanding to EMEA, Canada, and other regions, allowing users to connect to emergency services via satellite when cellular or Wi-Fi is unavailable. Additionally, Pixel 9 series phones.



6. Find my family and friends : The Find My Device app now lets users share their location and receive the location of their friends and family. This feature is available on all Android devices and Pixel 6 and newer.



7. Pixel Fold features: Pixel Fold users will enjoy new photo and video tools, including Dual Screen support for video recording and the Add Me feature to ensure everyone is in the shot.



8. Pixel Screenshots updates: The Pixel Screenshots app will now automatically suggest which screenshots should be added to collections for easier discoverability. Additionally, the app is now available on work profiles on the Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , and Pixel 9 Pro XL

9. Gboard voice toolbar: Gboard is getting a new Voice Toolbar for easier dictation. This feature is available on all Gboard is getting a new Voice Toolbar for easier dictation. This feature is available on all Android phones and foldables.



11. Gemini Live upgrade: Gemini Live is also getting a huge upgrade with improved understanding and multilingual conversation support. Users can speak to Gemini Live in any combination of over 45 languages without changing their settings. Multimodal capabilities are rolling out to all Pixel 6 and newer devices, allowing users to add images, files, and YouTube videos to their conversations.





Additionally, Google has announced that Gemini Life will be getting an update in the coming weeks that will allow you to interact with it through live video and screen sharing. This will surely be something very interesting to try.



For Pixel Watch

1. Loss of pulse detection : Pixel Watch users will benefit from FDA-cleared Loss of Pulse Detection, which can detect when a user has experienced a loss of pulse and automatically prompt a call to emergency services. This feature is available on



2. Menstrual tracking : Pixel Watch 3 also adds on-device menstrual tracking to aid in predicting the next period.





3. Improved step tracking : All Pixel Watch devices now track steps with greater precision and accuracy.



4. Auto Bedtime Mode : Auto Bedtime Mode, which automatically detects when you fall asleep and turns off your watch face and notifications, is now available on Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 3 .



5. Audio control: New actions on Pixel Watch allow users to manage their audio content, including fast-forward, rewind, adjust playback speed, and control playback queue. This feature is available on all Pixel Watch devices.



For the entire Pixel portfolio

1. Auto Transcribe in the Recorder app : Pixel devices can now transfer audio recordings from previous phones or Pixel Watches and automatically transcribe them and save them to the Recorder app. This feature is available on Pixel 6 and newer phones, Pixel Watches, and Pixel Tablet