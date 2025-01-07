January Pixel update arrives carrying security patches and bug fixes
Google today released the January Pixel update which can be installed on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Since Google released a Pixel Feature Drop just last month, the January update wasn't expected to deliver any exciting new features. The update does include security patches to fix software vulnerabilities.
The new update fixes 26 security issues found in the January update dated 2025-01-01 and 12 found in the January update dated 2025-01-05. The severity of these vulnerabilities range from high to critical. There are also several bugs that are exterminated by the January update:
The January 2025 update also includes the following bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users:
Audio
- Fix for audio delay and stability issue when using certain apps-this bug fix is for the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Camera
- Fix for issue with camera stability when switching to a connected camera under certain conditions-this bug fix is for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Display & Graphics
- Fix for issue with flashing lines on screen in certain conditions-this bug fix is for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
User Interface
- Fix for issue with Pixel launcher themed icon color display in certain conditions-this bug fix is for the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
Settings > System > Software updates > System update.To install the update on your Pixel device, go to
For the January Pixel updates, here are the Global build numbers (which cover most Pixel users), build numbers for Pixel users on the Telstra network in Australia, and build numbers for Pixel models used in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA):
Global
- Pixel 6: AP4A.250105.002
- Pixel 6 Pro: AP4A.250105.002
- Pixel 6a: AP4A.250105.002
- Pixel 7: AP4A.250105.002
- Pixel 7 Pro: AP4A.250105.002
- Pixel 7a: AP4A.250105.002
- Pixel Tablet: AP4A.250105.002
- Pixel Fold: AP4A.250105.002
- Pixel 8: AP4A.250105.002
- Pixel 8 Pro: AP4A.250105.002
- Pixel 8a: AP4A.250105.002
- Pixel 9: AP4A.250105.002
- Pixel 9 Pro: AP4A.250105.002
- Pixel 9 Pro XL: AP4A.250105.002
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AP4A.250105.002
Telstra
- Pixel 7: AP4A.250105.002.B1
- Pixel 7 Pro: AP4A.250105.002.B1
- Pixel 7a: AP4A.250105.002.B1
- Pixel Fold: AP4A.250105.002.B1
- Pixel 8: AP4A.250105.002.B1
- Pixel 8 Pro: AP4A.250105.002.B1
- Pixel 8a: AP4A.250105.002.B1
- Pixel 9: AP4A.250105.002.B1
- Pixel 9 Pro: AP4A.250105.002.B1
- Pixel 9 Pro XL: AP4A.250105.002.B1
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AP4A.250105.002.B1
EMEA
- Pixel 6: AP4A.250105.002.A1
- Pixel 6 Pro: AP4A.250105.002.A1
- Pixel 6a: AP4A.250105.002.A1
Check your Pixel device to see if you have received the update and if you have, it is in your best interest to install it now.
