January Pixel update arrives carrying security patches and bug fixes

Audio

Fix for audio delay and stability issue when using certain apps-this bug fix is for the Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel 8a , Pixel Fold , Pixel Tablet , Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL , Pixel 9 Pro Fold .

Camera

Fix for issue with camera stability when switching to a connected camera under certain conditions-this bug fix is for the Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL , Pixel 9 Pro Fold .

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue with flashing lines on screen in certain conditions-this bug fix is for the Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL , Pixel 9 Pro Fold .

User Interface

Fix for issue with Pixel launcher themed icon color display in certain conditions-this bug fix is for the Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel 8a , Pixel Fold , Pixel Tablet , Pixel 9 , Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL , Pixel 9 Pro Fold .





To install the update on your Pixel device, go to Settings > System > Software updates > System update .





For the January Pixel updates, here are the Global build numbers (which cover most Pixel users), build numbers for Pixel users on the Telstra network in Australia, and build numbers for Pixel models used in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA):





Global



Pixel 6 : AP4A.250105.002

: AP4A.250105.002 Pixel 6 Pro : AP4A.250105.002

: AP4A.250105.002 Pixel 6a : AP4A.250105.002

: AP4A.250105.002 Pixel 7 : AP4A.250105.002

: AP4A.250105.002 Pixel 7 Pro : AP4A.250105.002

: AP4A.250105.002 Pixel 7a : AP4A.250105.002

: AP4A.250105.002 Pixel Tablet : AP4A.250105.002

: AP4A.250105.002 Pixel Fold : AP4A.250105.002

: AP4A.250105.002 Pixel 8 : AP4A.250105.002

: AP4A.250105.002 Pixel 8 Pro : AP4A.250105.002

: AP4A.250105.002 Pixel 8a : AP4A.250105.002

: AP4A.250105.002 Pixel 9 : AP4A.250105.002

: AP4A.250105.002 Pixel 9 Pro : AP4A.250105.002

: AP4A.250105.002 Pixel 9 Pro XL : AP4A.250105.002

: AP4A.250105.002 Pixel 9 Pro Fold : AP4A.250105.002



Telstra



Pixel 7 : AP4A.250105.002.B1

: AP4A.250105.002.B1 Pixel 7 Pro : AP4A.250105.002.B1

: AP4A.250105.002.B1 Pixel 7a : AP4A.250105.002.B1

: AP4A.250105.002.B1 Pixel Fold : AP4A.250105.002.B1

: AP4A.250105.002.B1 Pixel 8 : AP4A.250105.002.B1

: AP4A.250105.002.B1 Pixel 8 Pro : AP4A.250105.002.B1

: AP4A.250105.002.B1 Pixel 8a : AP4A.250105.002.B1

: AP4A.250105.002.B1 Pixel 9 : AP4A.250105.002.B1

: AP4A.250105.002.B1 Pixel 9 Pro : AP4A.250105.002.B1

: AP4A.250105.002.B1 Pixel 9 Pro XL : AP4A.250105.002.B1

: AP4A.250105.002.B1 Pixel 9 Pro Fold : AP4A.250105.002.B1



EMEA



Pixel 6 : AP4A.250105.002.A1

: AP4A.250105.002.A1 Pixel 6 Pro : AP4A.250105.002.A1

: AP4A.250105.002.A1 Pixel 6a : AP4A.250105.002.A1





Check your Pixel device to see if you have received the update and if you have, it is in your best interest to install it now.

