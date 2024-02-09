Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Pixel phones receive overdue Google Play System update
After about three months since the last Google Play System update for Pixel phones in November 2023, Google is now making the January Play System update available to a broad range of Pixel phones (via 9to5Google).

Some users received the January update last month, but Google appears to have withdrawn it from circulation due to it likely causing the recent Pixel storage bug. The issue has since been resolved, allowing Google to make the update fully available. Additionally, the company has provided a fix for those affected by the bug.

The latest update includes:
  • Improvements to user experience.
  • Bug fixes for Account Management services.
  • Support for Maps-related processes in your apps.
  • Updates to Wallet authentication settings, now allowing you to choose to authenticate transactions before making contactless payments.

Google System updates make your Android devices safer and more reliable while adding new and helpful features. They include updates from Google to the Android operating system, Google Play Store, and Google Play services.

The update is currently being rolled out, so if you have a Pixel phone, you can check if it's available for you. By default, Google System services automatically update your device with security patches, bug fixes, and new features. Depending on your country, you may adjust your auto-update preferences on your device. Just head to Settings, tap on Google, and then select More, followed by System services updates.

Recently, the tech giant rolled out its latest February Pixel Android 14 update, including both functional improvements and security patches. The eligible Pixel devices for this update range from the Pixel 5a (5G) to the Pixel 8 Pro, including the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

Moreover, the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 are also gradually getting the February security update. If you own one of these devices, you'll receive a notification on your watch once the Over-The-Air (OTA) update becomes available for your specific device.

