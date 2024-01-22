Here we go again: Some Pixel users experiencing the same storage bug from back in October

It's becoming an all-too familiar tale for Pixel users that use multiple profile on their devices. That nasty bug that affected storage on Pixel devices running Android 14 back in October 2023 is back, and it may be due to the January 2024 Google Play system update.









Similar to the bug that affected them a few months ago, Pixel devices running Android 14 are once again facing the storage issues that seem all too familiar. What are the symptoms? A familiar set of technical glitches: the camera app fails to open, the Files app displays an empty screen, screenshots mysteriously disappear, and the available storage space inexplicably decreases, despite having plenty of free space. In this frustrating turn of events, Google's Play system update for January 2024 has seemingly brought back a haunting issue that Pixel owners thought was long gone. This eerie problem has left many users feeling frustrated and disappointed, as they had just started to recover from the internal storage access nightmare that occurred in October.









Google has yet to acknowledge the issue, but we hope that — just like last time — Google addresses this bug in a timely manner. Affected Pixel users currently find themselves in a state of uncertainty, discussing potential solutions and holding onto the optimism that Google will be able to resolve this persistent issue. Meanwhile, the list of users flocking to Reddit to express their frustrations continues to grow. "The phone seems to have trouble remembering the location of its own data," expressed a user on Reddit's Pixel community. "Photos, music, documents – vanished without a trace. "The phone is completely useless," another user complained, frustrated by their inability to download new content or save screenshots. It seems like a major issue that needs to be addressed.





If you have yet to apply to January 2024 Google Play system update, maybe hold off for now, at least until Google rolls out a bug fix. Although this issue seems to only affect Pixel phones that use multiple profiles, it would be wise to exercise caution and avoid the update altogether until we know the issue is at least being worked on.