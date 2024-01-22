Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Pre-order a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $750 off the new device with a trade-in. As if that's not enough, there's a gift – a $100 eCert alongside your preorder.

Here we go again: Some Pixel users experiencing the same storage bug from back in October

Software updates Google
2
Here we go again: Some Pixel users experiencing the same storage bug from back in October
It's becoming an all-too familiar tale for Pixel users that use multiple profile on their devices. That nasty bug that affected storage on Pixel devices running Android 14 back in October 2023 is back, and it may be due to the January 2024 Google Play system update.

In this frustrating turn of events, Google's Play system update for January 2024 has seemingly brought back a haunting issue that Pixel owners thought was long gone. This eerie problem has left many users feeling frustrated and disappointed, as they had just started to recover from the internal storage access nightmare that occurred in October.

Similar to the bug that affected them a few months ago, Pixel devices running Android 14 are once again facing the storage issues that seem all too familiar. What are the symptoms? A familiar set of technical glitches: the camera app fails to open, the Files app displays an empty screen, screenshots mysteriously disappear, and the available storage space inexplicably decreases, despite having plenty of free space.

Meanwhile, the list of users flocking to Reddit to express their frustrations continues to grow. "The phone seems to have trouble remembering the location of its own data," expressed a user on Reddit's Pixel community. "Photos, music, documents – vanished without a trace. "The phone is completely useless," another user complained, frustrated by their inability to download new content or save screenshots. It seems like a major issue that needs to be addressed.

Google has yet to acknowledge the issue, but we hope that — just like last time —  Google addresses this bug in a timely manner. Affected Pixel users currently find themselves in a state of uncertainty, discussing potential solutions and holding onto the optimism that Google will be able to resolve this persistent issue. 

If you have yet to apply to January 2024 Google Play system update, maybe hold off for now, at least until Google rolls out a bug fix. Although this issue seems to only affect Pixel phones that use multiple profiles, it would be wise to exercise caution and avoid the update altogether until we know the issue is at least being worked on.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
First camera samples with the Galaxy S24 Ultra: here's how they look next to S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
X user is playing with fire as they post Galaxy S24 Ultra unboxing videos in three colors
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Samsung leaks its own Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra hours ahead of official launch event
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
The vanilla Galaxy S23 with 256GB of storage is now irresistibly affordable on Walmart
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer
You can now snag the 64GB Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) for peanuts at the official retailer

Latest News

Apple Watch pulse oximeter, knocked by Masimo's CEO, saves the life of an airline passenger
Apple Watch pulse oximeter, knocked by Masimo's CEO, saves the life of an airline passenger
Amazon is selling three different hybrid Fossil smartwatches at an absolutely irresistible price
Amazon is selling three different hybrid Fossil smartwatches at an absolutely irresistible price
Apple releases iOS 17.3 with Stolen Device Protection, Collaborative Music Playlist, and more
Apple releases iOS 17.3 with Stolen Device Protection, Collaborative Music Playlist, and more
The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are luxurious, sound incredible, can silence the world and are $121 more affordable
The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay HX are luxurious, sound incredible, can silence the world and are $121 more affordable
Apple's top-notch Beats Studio Pro are on sale at a bonkers price with a 1-year warranty included
Apple's top-notch Beats Studio Pro are on sale at a bonkers price with a 1-year warranty included
The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a (glare-free) ace up its sleeve that people find extremely enticing and can’t stop chewing over
The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a (glare-free) ace up its sleeve that people find extremely enticing and can’t stop chewing over
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless